Vitamin C is one of the vital skincare ingredients to keep your skin healthy, glowing, bright, and smooth. This antioxidant prevents the skin from hyperpigmentation, UV rays, dark spots, sagging skin, and skin dullness. It also stimulates collagen production in the skin to give it the healthy look that it needs.

Whether male of female, vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that brightens dark spots, smooths fine lines, and, importantly, scavenges free radicals from the environment, pollution, and UV radiation – so it’s best to include it into your skincare routine.

Vitamin C serums are regarded as one of the must-haves in your skincare routines. Irrespective of whether you use the serum in the morning, at night, or both, a few drops of it work wonders and protect the skin all day long.

Here are a few vitamin C serums that are suitable for all skin types.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Sunday Riley]