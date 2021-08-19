Vitamin C is one of the vital skincare ingredients to keep your skin healthy, glowing, bright, and smooth. This antioxidant prevents the skin from hyperpigmentation, UV rays, dark spots, sagging skin, and skin dullness. It also stimulates collagen production in the skin to give it the healthy look that it needs.
Whether male of female, vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that brightens dark spots, smooths fine lines, and, importantly, scavenges free radicals from the environment, pollution, and UV radiation – so it’s best to include it into your skincare routine.
Vitamin C serums are regarded as one of the must-haves in your skincare routines. Irrespective of whether you use the serum in the morning, at night, or both, a few drops of it work wonders and protect the skin all day long.
Here are a few vitamin C serums that are suitable for all skin types.
This is a water- and silicone-free formula composed of 23% pure L-ascorbic acid and hyaluronic acid that helps the skin to remain smooth, bright and reduces the signs of aging.
This serum is best applied before bedtime and comes in a tube for easier dispensing. It stays on the skin firmly due to the lack of water. If you are looking for an effective nighttime skincare product, The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% is one of the best vitamin C serums that you must try.
This skin brightening serum by Revolution is formulated with antioxidant-rich pure vitamin C to give your skin the hydration it needs. It has an airy texture, high-performance formula that is smoothly applicable on your base and provides instant radiation, luminosity, and brightening effect from within, after using only twice a day.
The Perfectionist Pro is a rapid brightening serum suitable for all skin types and helps in getting rid of dark spots, uneven skin tone, pores, and acne marks.
It consists of 98 percent naturally derived ferments, along with pure vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, which helps boost clarity. It also ignites radiance and gives your skin 48-hour hydration.
This serum by Dr. Barbara is enriched with 5 per cent vitamin C to give your skin an instant glow and spotless skin in as little as three days. It is a non-oily and lightweight formula that penetrates the skin, clears uneven pigmentation and gives you healthy-looking skin. For fast and visible results, use this hyaluronic acid and vitamin C based formula every day. A pea-sized amount is all you need for the entire skin reformation and anti aging results.
This serum by Klaires gives your skin a burst of energy with the help of the freshly juiced form of vitamin C drops. The naturally effective ingredients used to make this product are non-irritating and ideal for skin rejuvenation.
The multi-solution vitamin drops contain 5 per cent ascorbic acid that is suitable for all skin types and people of all ages. It helps fade brown spots and pigmentation, minimise the pores and evens out the skin tone with its anti aging properties. Moreover, this is vegan, cruelty free and an eco-friendly product certified by KARA.
The True Botanicals serum has an innovative and unique powder form to retain the potency of vitamin C. It is one of the best tonics for a healthy-looking skin formulated with the combination of vitamin C and ferulic acid. It helps in managing hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles.
This natural and all-day use serum is suitable for all skin types and targets discolouration, dullness, and uneven skin tone.
It is exceptionally potent and gives your skin a youthful bounce. Enriched with purified water and ascorbic acid, it filters the skin and shows visible effects on freckles, scars, blemishes and redness in just two weeks. The Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% is one of the best vitamin C serums if your purpose is to get a clear skin.
The consistency of this serum is relatively light and it is one of the best serums to hydrate, revitalise and balance the skin. It has two types of hyaluronic acid among many other active ingredients, to help revitalise your skin.
The Nordic C technology helps to give your skin the radiation it needs. It leaves the skin feeling soft and supple and improves the efficacy of your skin in just a few days. The watery texture of this serum naturally sinks into your skin right away making it one of the best vitamin C serums in the market.
An extremely potent formula, this Bioderma serum is the perfect product to correct dullness and dark spots. It is a non-sticky formula that easily absorbs into the skin and makes an unmistakable difference in just a few days.
It has fantastic moisturising properties and the natural ingredients help prevent the stinging sensation after application on damaged skin.
The Pixi Serum has a water-like texture that goes 10 layers deep into your skin to make it look as bright as a crystal. This serum is formulated with aloe vera and cucumber extracts that help in calming the skin, along with vitamins C, A, and E for nourishment.
It also helps to exfoliate and boost youthful radiance on your skin.
This gluten-free serum helps prevent the production of melanin and reduces pigmentation. Vitamin C helps in stimulating collagen production and acts as an excellent anti ageing product. The presence of kiwiberry protects the skin from degrading environmental factors and amplifies the complexion.
This vitamin C brightening serum by Tate Harper is your daily dose of nourishment and glow. Designed to fight multiple anti ageing skin problems, it helps to restore the youthful glow and combat all ageing signs such as wrinkles, fine lines, and loose skin.
The Inkey List serum is an oil-free, gentle formula that is proven to give healthier-looking skin in just one week. A must-have in your skincare kit for plump and glowing skin.
This serum is gentle on all skin types and helps to clean the skin from the bottom-most layer. Enriched with an abundance of vitamin C, the Murad Serum is an oil- and stickiness-free formula that revitalises the skin, makes it firm and reveals more transparent skin with the help of glycolic acid, an exfoliating agent.
This product is specially curated to tackle the signs of ageing. It is an anti-wrinkle serum that is infused with 35 per cent vitamin C and ascorbic acid to boost radiance and give your skin a healthy look.
It is a water-free concentrate that helps to refine the texture of your skin. This perfecting serum is ideal for people suffering from pigmentation-prone and dull skin.