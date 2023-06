Louis Vuitton is pleased to invite you to discover the Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection via livestream on 21 June 2024, Wednesday at 3:30am, Malaysia time (20 June, Tuesday at 9:30pm Paris time).

The spring/summer 2024 men’s show will be aired on louisvuitton.com and on Louis Vuitton’s official social networks. You can also watch it live on Augustman: