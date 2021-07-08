Getting mental health aid is no longer the taboo most of us thought it was.

It’s probably safe to say that almost everyone’s mental health has taken a hit during the entirety of this pandemic.

Whether we realise it or not, we might be doing things differently, feeling less productive at work, unable to focus, being easily irritated with colleagues or loved ones at home.

All of which can be seen as normal, owing to the fact that we’re living thru unprecedented times. And while there are numerous mental health apps available via smart devices, sometimes we truly need the human touch. To interact with another fellow human being and share our problems or to just talk.

Also, contrary to popular belief, just because you’re facing mental pressure or uncontrollable emotions right now, that doesn’t mean you’re in for long years of (expensive) therapy.

We list below a number of places where you can seek mental health aid and just talk about your problems or any situations you’re facing at the moment.

Thus here are but a small fractions of channels in which you can seek mental health aid, and at various price points as well – from relatively high, to absolutely free.

The wonderful thing about the Red Clinic is that it’s a multidisciplinary practice comprising general practitioners, psychologists, dieticians, sonographers, and support staff. And if you’re not inclined to leave your home to seek for help, fret not as they offer online counselling as well, all of which would require you to make a prior appointment for. General consultation costs RM 40 per visit, then is dependent on number of sessions and such. The Red Clinic is open from Mondays to Saturday from 9a.m.

Walk in or call +6010-873 0175

This centre offers online psychotherapy at affordable rates to all Malaysian residents as a community service. However, it should be known that Relate is mianly equipped to help you deal with mental health issues, and doesn’t deal with urgent help of crisis. The compulsory diagnostic assessment costs RM 120, which will take a couple of hours. Then 50-minute therapy sessions, depending on your choice of therapist cost RM 45 with a Masters level clinical psychologist intern, or RM 150 with a professional.

Email [email protected]

Malaysian Mental Health Association (MMHA) is a non-profit voluntary organisation formed way back in in 1967, and is managed by an elected committee of interested persons and professionals in the field of mental health. Their main goal is to promote mental health and create greater awareness on mental wellbeing and illness as well as advocate for positive attitudes towards mental health issues. You will need to fill out a Google form to get mental health aid then wait to be contacted.

Call 03-2780 6803 or email: [email protected]

Befrienders is a not-for-profit organisation providing emotional support 24/7 to people who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or are having suicidal thoughts, all without charge. The counsellors comprise members of the society from various race, religion and sexual orientation, so you’re bound to find at least someone who can relate to you.

Call 03-76272929 or email: [email protected]

Thrive Well is a social enterprise that aims to expand mental health services to individuals, communities and organisations, particularly the marginalised and high-needs communities, in a sustainable manner. Its psychotherapy and counselling are capable of helping people in learning new skills for handling difficult situations, manage anxiety, depression, and goals. The centre operates from Tuesday to Saturday, 9a.m to 6p.m.

Call 018-900-3247 or email:[email protected]