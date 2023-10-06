A. Lange & Söhne’s New Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar: A Chic New Dial

In the realm of horology, A. Lange & Söhne stands as a beacon of precision and aesthetic mastery. The Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar epitomises the brand’s relentless pursuit of watchmaking excellence. And the latest iteration of this iconic timepiece, a platinum model with a black dial, further solidifies the appeal of this distinctive model.

The Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar, initially released as a pink-gold model with a grey dial, as well as a white gold model with a salmon dial, has been revered for its harmonious asymmetry and technical prowess. The new model adds a layer of contemporary refinement to the collection, offering watch enthusiasts a piece that is both timeless and modern.

Measuring at 41.9mm in diameter, the watch, despite its myriad features, maintains a balanced and uncluttered appearance. The sub-dial, date window, night-day indicator, and month indicators are meticulously placed alongside each other, ensuring the dial’s integrity and readability remain uncompromised. This timepiece’s size can seem intimidating on paper, yet it sits nicely on the wrist, which is further understated by the black leather strap.

One of the standout features of the Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar is its instantaneous calendar switching. This approach eliminates any ambiguity in time reading, as all calendar indicators jump to their new day, date, and month at the stroke of midnight.

Calendar adjustments can be made either collectively or separately, and once the watch is set properly, it does not need to be adjusted again until the year 2100, as long as it keeps running.

Nestled within the watch is the moon phase indicator, elegantly sitting atop an independent day-night indicator. This not only enhances the watch’s aesthetic appeal but also adds a layer of functionality separate from each other.

Powering this horological masterpiece is the calibre L021.3. True to Lange’s tradition, this movement is hand-assembled twice. The first assembly ensures the perfect fit of every component, while the second occurs after each piece has been polished and cleaned to perfection.

With its display case back, the usual hallmark features such as gold chatons held by blued-steel screws and the hand-engraved balanced cock becomes free for anyone to admire. With a 50-hour power reserve and running at 21,600 vibrations per hour, the Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar is a robust companion for those who value precision and durability.

The leap year indicator, strategically positioned at six o’clock, aligns seamlessly with the theme of perpetual calendar timekeeping. It serves as a subtle reminder of the watch’s capabilities and the intricate mechanics working beneath the dial.

The allure of Lange timepieces has always been their ability to maintain balance in design, despite the asymmetrical arrangement of features. The Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar is no exception, with every element coexisting in unity, creating a visual symphony on the dial.

The introduction of the black dial enveloped in a platinum case is a celebration of Lange’s commitment to evolving elegance. It offers watch aficionados a piece that is contemporary yet timeless, sophisticated yet understated.