For Bell & Ross’ third year of collaboration with Alpine and the 2023 season, the luxury watchmaker unveiled their latest watch, the BR 05 Chrono “A523.”

Founded in 1992, French watchmaker Bell & Ross, has been breaking boundaries with their expertise in horology. As their philosophy is style and performance, the brand’s latest collaboration with Alpine showcases something special. “For the first time, Bell & Ross presents a BR 05 in the colours of F1 and our partner team Alpine, complementing our existing models. The choice of chrono movement meets the needs of Team Alpine, who are, of course, measuring speed and sports performance,” says Bruno Belamich, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Bell & Ross.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Bell & Ross]

The BR 05 Chrono A523

The A523 timepiece features a 42mm rounded square stainless steel case decorated with the French flag. Inspired by Alpine’s 2023 vehicle, the luxury timepiece boasts the F1 team’s signature blue. Alpine’s renowned “A” logo is also on the counterweight to the chronograph hand. As speed and performance is essential for the Alpine team, the watch is powered by the self-winding mechanical BR-CAL.326 calibre. There’s also a satin-polished steel finish that creates a stunning light reflection. The Bell & Ross A523 is 100 metres water-resistant, with the straps available in two choices: a steel bracelet or black leather with blue trim.

For those interested in the limited edition BR 05 Chrono A523, there are only 500 pieces available, making it a desirable collector’s item. However, with the talented drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon currently wearing them engraved with their names and number, we can assume that there are only 498 items left.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok