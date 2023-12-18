Bighit Entertainment has announced that the four youngest members of the legendary K-pop boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS — RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have begun their enlistment process and will be joining the military on Dec 11 and 12. This news has left millions of ARMY members (BTS’s official fanbase moniker) worldwide heartbroken. Meanwhile, the older members, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, have already started their mandatory military duties, and fans can only hope and pray for the safe return of their favourites. BTS has not only provided fans with wonderful music, entertainment, love, and comfort throughout the band’s remarkable decade of capturing hearts; they have also been a source of some genuine fashion inspirations. Beyond their trendy apparel, BTS members’ luxury watch collections stand out, capturing the envy of any watch enthusiast.

With each member’s net worth topping USD 20 million, it’s no wonder the group enjoys indulging in some expensive timepieces. The septet’s taste for luxury extends beyond simply splurging; watch lovers will codify the band’s indulgences as having a flair for making wise investments. While BTS is on hiatus, there is no doubt their popularity will continue to grow through their contributions to music, entertainment, and even their sophisticated taste in luxury items.

BTS members and their luxury watch collections

Jin

Let’s start with the hyung of the group. The eldest member of BTS, Kim Seok-Jin is a well-known Rolex fan, displaying a special affection for the brand’s iconic timepieces. Vocalist Jin embraces his self-proclaimed moniker of “worldwide handsome,” and his watch collection reflects his characteristic minimalist style and casual flair.

(Image: BTS – Kim Seokjin 진/Facebook and Rolex)

Jin has been seen wearing an excellent Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 in white gold. This specific watch, decorated with diamonds in 18-carat gold settings and baguette-cut diamonds at 6 and 9 o’clock, stands out as a symbol of eternal luxury. Its white mother-of-pearl dial and diamond-set bezel make it a spectacular accessory that perfectly matches Jin’s exquisite taste. Reportedly, he also owns the same watch in Everose gold with a pink dial.

Vintage Tank Louis Cartier watch

BTS Jin’s luxury watch collection extends beyond Rolex, with a vintage Tank Louis Cartier watch spotted in one of his Instagram pictures — an homage to Louis Cartier’s legendary Tank watch. Designed in 1917, the timepiece has not only weathered the test of time but has also served as a continuous source of inspiration for innumerable versions within the Cartier collection. This large-model watch is encased in dazzling yellow gold 750/1000 and exudes timeless beauty, and the beaded crown, with its sapphire cabochon adds a royal touch to the overall design.

Suga

One of the rappers, songwriters and producers of the group, Min Yoongi or Suga (also known as AgustD) isn’t just successful in his musical career — he’s also a stand-up human being. Suga showcases his compassionate side by actively participating in philanthropy, particularly by donating food and money to children’s charities.

(Image: JTBC PLUS/Getty Images and Rolex)

In terms of timepieces, Suga has been seen wearing remarkable watches that demonstrate his excellent taste. Among them is the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, a prominent member of the iconic Rolex Datejust family. Suga’s special choice is the 36mm variation, which highlights the collection’s distinctive features. The monoblock main casing and screw-down winding crown of this clock ensure durability and water resistance. The scratch-resistant crystal sapphire and Cyclops lens over the date increase its practicality and clarity, evoking the precision and craftsmanship that has become synonymous with the Rolex name.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Self-Winding Automatic

(Image: @ParkYeonkimin/X and Audemars Piguet)

BTS Suga’s luxury watch collection also boasts a swanky Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Self-Winding Automatic, which is available in 34mm and 37mm sizes. With its steel structure and silver-toned “Grande Tapisserie” dial, this clock exudes sophistication. The Royal Oak’s striking octagonal bezel and integrated bracelet add to its iconic design, distinguishing it as a mark of luxury and timeless style.

J-Hope

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, the multi-talented rapper, singer-songwriter, and dancer of the septet, holds the distinction of being the wealthiest member of the boy band. Fans widely regard him as the most fashionable member of BTS, and his passion for luxury timepieces further adds to this view.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding

(Image: BTS_official/X and Audemars Piguet)

Like his best friend Suga, J-Hope adores the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding. In the music video for “Chicken Noodle Soup,” a song from J-Hope’s mixtape “Hope World,” he can be spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding with its silver “Grande Tapisserie” dial in dark blue. This stainless steel-cased watch, which was released in 2020, features a glare-proofed sapphire and case back, as well as a screw-locked crown.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak in gold

(Image: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images and Audemars Piguet)

Another exceptional piece in J-Hope’s collection is this extraordinary 37mm frosted gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, produced in collaboration with Florentine jewellery designer Carolina Bucci. This particular wristwatch made its debut on J-Hope while he was filming a car commercial with fellow BTS members, and famously broke the internet when fans found it boasts a higher price tag than the featured car.

RM

Because he is fluent in English, BTS’s leader, Kim Namjoon, more widely known as RM, serves as the group’s spokesperson for overseas interviews. In addition to being a rapper, he is also a talented songwriter and producer.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Moon Phase

(Image: K-pop Amino and Patek Philippe)

RM has been captured wearing a rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Moon Phase watch, a famous sports watch with a rich history dating back to 1976. The timepiece is known for its attractive yet durable design, with a characteristic rounded octagonal bezel and a self-winding mechanical movement. The black-brown dial has gold and luminescent-coated hour markers, and the rose gold case has a screw-down crown and a sapphire-crystal case back.

(Image: @RMPICS_twt/X and Rolex)

In addition to his Patek Philippe, RM also owns a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date. His Rolex, with its platinum ice blue colour and diagonal motif dial, is widely regarded as one of the world’s most refined and exquisite timepieces.

Jimin

Park Jimin, the charismatic dancer and vocalist of the group, has an affinity for luxury. He currently represents not one, but two prestigious brands: Dior and Tiffany and Co.

Cartier Tank Américaine

(Image: @btspics_cafe/X and Art of time India)

Among Jimin’s prominent accessories is the Cartier Tank Américaine, a premium timepiece with a storied history dating back to 1917. The watch is well-known as a favourite among creatives and Jimin joins the prestigious list of people who added this watch to their collections. For his design of the watch, Louis Cartier found inspiration from World War I tanks as seen from above. The design features an octagonal crown with a blue synthetic spinel, a silver dial, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and an attractive navy-blue alligator leather strap.

Patek Philippe 5905P

(Image: @mktpjm____/X and Patek Phillippe)

Jimin has also worn a Patek Philippe 5905P, which was spotted during one of his Vlive sessions. The dial of this self-winding mechanical wristwatch is an ebony grey-black sunburst with gold applied in the hour markers and numerals. The sapphire-crystal case back is set in platinum, and the hand-stitched alligator strap with matte black square scales complements the elegant design. Besides that, Jimin has also been photographed with K-pop artist Jessi whilst donning an ultra-expensive Patek Philippe Nautilus in stainless steel with a blue dial.

V

Reigning “most handsome man in the world” and vocalist-dancer of BTS, V is famous for his unique style. Kim Taehyung or V, like his best friend Jimin, endorses two luxury brands: Celine and Cartier. Let’s have a look at the magnificent luxury watches owned by this fashion-forward BTS member.

Gucci Le Marché des Merveilles watch

(Image: BTS Bermuda Triangle/Facebook and Ubuy)

Before officially becoming “Celine boy”, V was popular as the “Gucci boy” among the ARMYs. V’s love of Gucci extends beyond his clothes and bags, even making its way into the timepieces he wears. His choice: the Gucci Le Marché des Merveille, a famous chronograph tastefully incorporated in a gold case with a light-brown leather bracelet strap. It features a striped surface with a Gucci bee design, a classic emblem from the 1970s. Anti-reflective sapphire crystal glass complements the polished gold-tone casing.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Eight Days and Duomètre Quantième Lunaire

(Image: K-pop amino and Chrono24)

V also owns two timepieces from Swiss watchmaking brand Jaeger-LeCoultre — a Master Eight Days and Duomètre Quantième Lunaire in a polished pink gold case. The Lunaire, surprisingly, was not his choice; it was a heartfelt gift from loyal Chinese fans, which was presented to him on his birthday in 2017. The singer has also been seen wearing a few different Cartier watches including a vintage Tank Louis Cartier.

Jungkook

The exceptionally talented youngest member of BTS, Jeon Jungkook, Golden Maknae, recently released his debut solo album, Golden, which is already breaking records and dominating the charts. Jungkook is well-known for his abilities as a vocalist and dancer, as well as for his avant-garde style.

Rolex two-tone Submariner

(Image: BTS JK – 정국/FB and Rolex)

Despite being the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook has the most extensive watch collection of all the members. According to rumours, his collection includes nine Rolexes, including a two-tone Submariner. The Submariner boasts a solid-link oyster bracelet with a rotatable bezel, keeping it relevant as a conventional diver’s watch while retaining its loyalty to the original model that debuted in 1953.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

(Image: @jeonfolders/X and Rolex)

Jungkook extensive collection includes the iconic Cosmograph Daytona, a timepiece with heritage dating back to 1963. Aside from its iconic significance in watchmaking, the Daytona’s architecture prioritises barrel space, providing a power reserve of about 72 hours. The Chronergy escapement and Parachrom hairspring contribute to its remarkable performance. Outfitted with triple waterproofness mechanism screw-down pushers and the Triplock winding crown, the Oyster case’s hermetic properties are well-maintained. Reportedly, Jungkook also keeps a Day-Date 36 on a President bracelet in his watch collection.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Kim Seokjin 진 and BTS JK – 정국/FB

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.

