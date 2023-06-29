Hamilton’s Boulton Watch Featured on Latest Indiana Jones Film

Indiana Jones has returned to the big screens with a new adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The new film, which is now screening in theaters across Malaysia is sure to entice action film lovers and fans of the legendary franchise. Known for his adventurous spirit and witty personality, the beloved archaeologist (played by Harrison Ford) is instantly recognisable in his iconic fedora and whip.

In the latest film, Jones adds a finishing touch to his look with the Hamilton Boulton – an elegant rectangular timepiece that perfectly complements the hero’s persona. The professor uses the timepiece to time his escapes as he tackles the new obstacles in the 2023 film.

Hamilton’s American Classic Boulton Timepiece

First introduced in the 1940s, the Hamilton Boulton is one of the most quintessential watches within the American Classic collection. It was reinvented several times. And today, the Boulton boasts a modernised look while maintaining its distinctive cushion-shaped case, bringing the Arc Deco aesthetic into the tech-driven era. Featuring a white dial with a small second subdial and iconic serif style numerals, this classic timepiece merges long-standing Hamilton heritage and cutting-edge Swiss watchmaking precision.

Hamilton’s Khaki Navy Scuba

Jones is not the only character who wore a Hamilton timepiece in the new film. His loyal friend Renaldo, who’s played by Antonio Bandares is also seen wearing Hamilton’s custom Khaki Navy Scuba timepiece. Rugged and versatile, it is a timepiece that exudes confidence and resilience.

Hamilton watches and Hollywood movies have been inseparable for over 90 years. Through its impeccable craftsmanship and designs, the Swiss watch brough new facets to cinematic storytelling. Throughout the decades, Hamilton timepieces have been featured on the wrists of prominent characters, adding authenticity to the mechanics of the plot and the protagonists.

Thus, be sure to book your seats at your nearest cinema to join Indiana Jones in his new adventure in the Dial of Destiny. While accompanying the professor on his voyage, you’ll also be able to witness the Boulton’s unique character shine throughout the film.

Watch the trailer for the Hamilton Boulton below: