The Dynamic Interplay in the Hermès H08 Collection

Against the scenography of graceful, kinetic installations in the Hermès pavilion at Watches and Wonders, creative director Philippe Delhotal tells the story behind The Finesse of Time, featuring his latest timepiece creations.









The Hermѐs pavilion at the 2023 edition of Watches and Wonders

At the 2023 edition of Watches and Wonders, the Hermѐs pavilion came out on top as the most awe-inspiring wonder of them all, with a foyer decked out in constantly moving and floating sculptures of art that played out almost like a scene from a Cirque du Soleil performance, drawing in guests and unsuspecting onlookers like moths to a flame.

Created by the artist Clément Vieille, The Finesse of Time scenography served as testament to the high artistry and poetic sensibility of Hermѐs, known for its objects of wonders, functional and playful, shaped by the hands of artisans, filled with the lightness of the unexpected. Upon entering the Hermѐs pavilion, guests were immersed in the mechanical heart of Hermès time with the freedom to navigate between suspended sculptures that organised the space and endowed it with rhythm.

Passionate about new materials, Clément Vieille employed cutting-edge technology to achieve unparalleled precision in the design and production of the complex installations. Like the Hermès designers and artisans, he explored composite materials and the most innovative forms: “tensegrity” structures held together only by the right spatial arrangement of elements in compression and tension, woven carbon fibre plates, mass-dyed materials, etc. His sculptures explored all the potentialities of matter. Within this dynamic interplay between space and time, Hermѐs presented its 2023 novelties.

For Hermès, time is also an object. Its inherent tension is translated by the house into a singular characteristic. Rather than measuring, ordering, and seeking to control it, Hermès dares to explore another time, designed to arouse emotions, inspire interludes and create spaces for spontaneity and recreation.

The Hermès H08 collection is a perfect expression of time, whose unpredictable nature invites exploration and emotion: a material to be sculpted, with a finesse matched only by creativity. Between robust materials and singular shape effects, Hermès H08 combines textures and details, creating a rigorous and harmonious aesthetic. Five new versions in desirable, bold colours and a brand-new chronograph model bring a dynamic touch to the line.

“The Finesse of Time is a running theme across our graphic design, movements and materials, which are very technical like carbon fibres, glass fibres, silicon, etc. This scenography echoes our latest H08 collection. H08 was created in the 2021. The aim was to have a design that is firmly anchored to the masculine world, contemporary, urban, as in cities, buildings and structural materials, and, at the same time, sporty and chic, with the use of performance materials such as titanium, rubber, ceramic and composites,” explained Philipe Delhotal, creative director of Hermѐs Horloger.

“We wanted to continue the story of our materials because the strength of Hermѐs comes from our expertise to breathe functionality into materials; we are the transformers of materials. We’ve transformed leather, silk, gold, steel, etc. Above all, our artisans work hand in hand with our designers.”



The H08 Chronograph

H08 CHRONOGRAPH

Designed in 2021 by Philippe Delhotal, Hermès H08 features a blend of rigorous discipline and originality. Hovering between tension and fluidity, this contemporary signature with its assertive style is an object that is all about balance and contrast.

Its multiple facets are reflected in a play on shapes and materials. High attention to detail and accurate skills have made it possible to be as sporty as it is elegant. The vitality and sensuality of its lines reveal a singular aesthetic, featuring a circular dial with an original font housed in a square case with softened edges.

Mingling textures with minerality, deep shades with colourful touches, geometric lines with supple curves, the Hermès H08 watch, with its sporty spirit and urban allure, echoes the masculine universe of the house. In 2023, the family welcomed a new chronograph model.

Sculpted from a block of multi-layered composite, the cushion-shaped case of the Hermès H08 Chronograph is both resistant and light to wear. This high-performance material with its unique look is composed of carbon fibre and graphene powder.

“We normally choose a material based on a watch’s mechanical features, the material’s lightness, hardness, ductility and aesthetics, so it’s a choice between technical and aesthetic. I decided to go with carbon fibre for the H08 Chronograph because I like the colour, the successive layers and its long-time association with motorsports. It really brings out the dynamic performance of the chronograph movement and the sporty aspect of the design,” shared Delhotal.

By contrast, the satin-finished and polished titanium bezel tops a textured case-middle, while the black PVD-coated crown incorporates an orange-rimmed monopusher at 3 o’clock. This discreet, intuitive single button serves to activate the chronograph’s start, stop and reset functions by successive presses.

The interplay of materials and finishes highlights the depth of the black dial, itself enlivened by two counters and a cushion-shaped date, and punctuated by black gold hands and luminescent applied numerals and hour-markers. Orange touches accentuate the overall coherence and legibility of these displays, powered by the H1837 self-winding movement coupled with a chronograph module. This model is paired with an orange rubber strap featuring a structure reminiscent of Hermès weaves.





The H08 Collection comes in several different colours.

H08 IN SPORTY COLOUR

The cushion-shaped case of the interpretation of Hermès H08 is fashioned from a block of composite. Both light and sturdy, this material with its unique appearance is made of braided and aluminised glass fibre and slate powder.

Delhotal revealed, “For the three-hand model, we’ve produced the case in glass fibre with the addition of slate powder and aluminium. Slate powder gives it that subtle, silvery reflection against which the black ceramic bezel and crown stand out, creating a play on light and shade that highlights the depth of the concrete-grey dial with its fine finish. The two materials have granted us the advantage of both aesthetic and technical.”

Touches of yellow, green, blue or orange on the watch-glass seal, the minute track and the varnished second hand accentuate the clarity of this display, driven by the H1837 automatic movement. A rubber strap with a structured “woven” effect matches the colour of each model.









The Arceau Petite Lune by Hermѐs

ARCEAU PETITE LUNE

Born from the imagination of Henri d’Origny in 1978, the Arceau watch combines understatement and creativity. Its round white-gold case set with 70 diamonds rests on a stirrup, creating a timeless yet singular shape.

An astral world sculpted in aventurine, mother-of-pearl, aragonite and opal, framed by a halo of diamonds, is a play on materials and textures and invites contemplation of distant planets. Relief and depth effects are the result of meticulous artisanal work that involves refining aventurine until it becomes translucent and associating it with mother-of-pearl, whose iridescent shimmer evokes the Northern Lights.

As if about to stage an eclipse from the dial, a generous freshwater mother-of-pearl moon faces the luminescence of a planet made of aragonite. In the distance, an opaline star shines amid a constellation of diamonds. This dreamlike interpretation of the cosmos beats to the rhythm of the H1837 self-winding movement equipped with a moon phase module. A sapphire-blue alligator strap crafted in the Hermès Horloger workshops completes the Arceau Petite Lune watch to perfection.

“It’s designed to inspire the imagination. Each wearer can come up with a beautiful story to go with it. It’s an imaginary world. That’s why people like coming to Hermѐs because each visit is a different story. It promotes childlike imagination and inspires us to think creatively,” said Delhotal.

“We’ve used three distinct types of minerals to create the impression of three distant planets, floating in a starry, astral space made of aventurine. The layout of the planets, the stars and the depth effects have been meticulously composed by our artisans to invite contemplation and to set the stage for your imagination. You’re free to take off with your imagination to infinity and beyond!”

When asked from where he normally gets his inspiration, the creative director replied, “More often than not, inspiration does not simply come at your beck and call, or from sitting at the desk. Sometimes I try to step outside and go to the mountains, or visit an exhibition, and other times I try not think about the world. Most times, it’s when you’re not thinking about it that ideas come to you. I carry a little notebook with me to sketch down ideas as and when they come. It can come from a work of art, a scenery, a conversation, or a sentence.”

PHOTOS BY POL VILADOMS, JOEL VON ALLMEN AND DAVID MARCHON FOR HERMÈS