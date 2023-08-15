Mido Revives Iconic TV Shape Design with Latest TV Big Date Series

Back in 1973, Mido introduced the first TV-shaped timepiece to the world. It would eventually become one of the hallmarks of the Swiss watchmaker’s extraordinary eye for creativity and innovation. Fast forward to today, approximately 50 years later, Mido brings back this iconic design through its latest novelty – the Multifort TV Big Date.

Korean actor and Asian Ambassador of Mido, Kim Soo Hyun posing with the latest Multifort TV Big Date model.

To celebrate the return of this iconic shape, Mido hosted a grand launch at Park Hyatt Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, inviting fans of the watchmaker to have a firsthand look at these stylish timepieces. Constantly inspired by new visions, the watch in this series gives off a retro outlook that is easily recognisable.

The TV-shaped design has made several revivals over the years: 1973, 1980 and 2000. Franz Linder, president of Mido said, “It’s a contemporary look. The TV shape came from the 1970s and it’s become quite a trend today for younger people.”

A timeline of Mido’s iconic TV-shaped timepieces dating back to 50 years ago.

The modern and dynamic design of the Multifort TV Big Date is underlined by a striking horizontal brushed finish dial. And along with it, the distinctive function of the big date feature, located at the top of the dial. Its formidable latest-generation automatic movement, Calibre 80 is equipped with a high-tech balance spring in Nivachron, which offers outstanding resistance to shocks and magnetic fields. Besides that, the series comes in several colours and has two strap options, steel and rubber.

The night saw several big names including Thai celebrities like Mewnittha, Matt Peranee, Mark Siwat and March Chutavuth.

From Left to Right: Thai celebrities Mark Siwat, Matt Peranee, Mewnittha and March Chutavuth at the launch of Mido’s TV Big Date at Park Hyatt, Bangkok, Thailand.

From Left to Right: March Chutavuth, Mewnittha, Kim Soo Hyun and Matt Peranee posing with the TV Big Date Models.

Mido’s Latest TV Big Date Series

Franz Linder, President of Mido

Actor and Asian ambassador of Mido, Kim Soo Hyun also made a special appearance that night, sharing his gratitude and excitement towards the launch of the latest collection.

The team at Augustman had the opportunity to ask the South Korean star a few questions.

In your opinion, what occasion is this timepiece best suited for and why?

When you wear a suit, a steel bracelet makes for a great match, and you can play with various types of straps when you go casual. I would choose to wear the Multifort TV Big Dates at award nights too because it really stands out. And depending on your mood, you can also try the different dial colors. Currently, my favourite is the blue dial with the steel strap.

What is one feature that you personally love most about the Multifort TV Big Date?

There are two things that I love about this timepiece. First of all, it would be the big date feature. The second would be its unique, curved shape. It’s not exactly square and not overly rounded, which makes it quite charming.

What is Mido to you?

Innovation, technology and aesthetics. These are the three pillars that I feel really defines the Swiss watch brand. When it comes to choosing a Mido timepiece, I would first consider its design, movement, durability and water resistance.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m filming a drama in Korea, and I hope that everything will go smoothly as I also wish that the drama could be released within this year.