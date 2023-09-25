If you are a watch aficionado, 2023 is perhaps one of the best years for you. After all, for the past few months, prices of exquisite watches crafted by Swiss luxury watchmakers such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet have been declining on the resale market. If analysts at Morgan Stanley and WatchCharts are to be believed, the slump in prices of pre-owned watches by these Swiss manufacturers is likely to continue in the foreseeable future.
With the prices of pre-owned luxury Swiss watches almost at a two-year low now, customers are feeling some much-needed relief after the soaring highs of 2021 and 2022 made the ownership of luxury timepieces seem like a privilege for posterity. Analysts have attributed this fall in prices to high supply. According to reports, while the total supply of luxury Swiss watches in the second-hand market has fallen, the inventory levels remain elevated, accounting for the higher supply in the market.
In addition, concerns about a slowing global economy, higher interest rates and a crash in cryptocurrencies have further accelerated the decline in prices of luxury Swiss watches.
The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, the barometer for the resale market, sits at USD 34,551 as of September 2023. The index shows a 14.7 per cent fall in the last two years.
So, in the wake of such a sharp fall in the prices of luxury Swiss watches, we take a look at the most affordable Rolex watches that men can own in 2023. Check them out.
Shying away from their visual signatures, such as a fluted bezel and a date window, the Swiss watchmaker decided to give this model a cleaner and sleeker look. The timepiece has been fitted with a water-resistant Oyster case, a bracelet made of Oystersteel and an Oysterclasp. With a case size of 36 millimetres, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 116000 offers up to 100 millimetres of water resistance and a power reserve of up to 42 hours. It is an affordable option that toes the line between a sporty look and a classy get-up.
The Rolex Oyster Perpetual 116000 is available for USD 7,588.
While launching the Datejust 16200, Rolex marketed the timepiece as a watch, not just for all generations, but also for the generations to come.
For the first time, the Swiss watchmaker used sapphire crystals and some significant design modifications it had not implemented before, notable of which is the disappearance of the brand’s patented ‘jumping date’. Rather than the date window flipping instantaneously at midnight, the one in the Datejust 16200 changes over the course of the last few hours of the day. However, this watch did retain some of Rolex’s visual features, such as the Cyclops lens over the date window for enhanced viewing. The Datejust 16200 has a case size of 36 millimetres, is water resistant up to 100 millimetres and offers a power reserve of up to 48 hours.
The Rolex Datejust 16200 can be purchased for around USD 6,650.
At the time of its launch, the Rolex Datejust 16234 was characterised by its 18-carat white gold fluted bezel on top of the 36-millimetre stainless steel case and Jubilee bracelet. Like the Datejust 16200, the Swiss watchmaker opted for sapphire crystal with this model as well. The Datejust 16234 also retained a few other design features from the 16200 variant, such as a smoother date window transition and the Cyclops lens for better visibility. The timepiece is water resistant up to 100 millimetres and offers a 48-hour power reserve.
A timeless stainless steel design which one can pair with both formal and casual outfits, the Rolex Datejust 16234 is available for USD 6,700.
The Datejust series has long been the perfect representative of Rolex’s ethos as a watchmaker. The Datejust 126334, launched in 2017, retains all the characteristics of a traditional Rolex timepiece (sans the dual-tone look) while being relatively more affordable.
Instead of a 36-millimetre case, the Datejust 126334 comes with a larger 41-millimetre case. The Datejust 126334 also has a considerably modern touch to its look complete with an 18-carat white gold fluted bezel on the top and a water-resistant Oyster case. The bracelet is also made of Oystersteel, thereby making the watch more durable. It also retains the traditional Rolex date window complete with a Cyclops lens on top. The watch is water resistant to up to 100 millimetres and offers an improved 70-hour power reserve as compared to the other watches of the Datejust series.
The Rolex Datejust 126334 toes the line between a sporty and a formal look, and can be purchased for around USD 13,000.
First introduced in 2022, the Rolex Air-King 126900 provided the Air-King series with a much-needed renewed look whilst retaining its signature visuals. The Air-King 126900 draws inspiration from the brand’s aeronautical heritage and provides a shiny black dial adorned with the three-six-nine-hour configuration. It was for the first time with the Air-King series that Rolex provided the crown and the signature in two different colours. In this model, they have continued the tradition with yellow and green. The 40-millimetre stainless steel case offers a larger dial with a semi-sporty look that can also be pulled off with formal wear. The timepiece is water resistant up to 100 millimetres and offers a power reserve of 70 hours.
The Rolex Air-King 126900 is available for a minimum of USD 10,700.
While the Air-King and the Datejust series perfectly portray the heritage of Rolex, unlike an Oyster Perpetual, the Air-King 114210 is less… bold, for lack of a better word. However, the design is still very much quintessential Rolex.
A stainless steel body with an Oyster case exudes elegance, while the 34-millimetre case size was debated for quite some time at the time of its launch. Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for the Air-King 114210 to become a favourite as the sleek watch proved to be highly versatile across wrist sizes. The smaller case size also offered more comfort and made for an amazing everyday wearable. The watch is water resistant up to 100 millimetres and offers a power reserve of up to 42 hours.
At a price of USD 5,595, the Rolex Air-King 114210 is one of the most affordable watches by the Swiss manufacturer.
Bearing striking resemblances with the Air-King 114210 in terms of design features, the Rolex Air-King 14000 is yet another 34-millimetre case size offering by the Swiss luxury watchmaker. The absence of a fluted bezel is notable, as is the presence of the signature Rolex date window with the Cyclops lens atop. Perhaps that is what Rolex was aiming for― to offer a cleaner and sleeker model which many would feel confident about wearing. Rolex also retained the Oyster case with a stainless steel body.
This exquisite timepiece is the perfect fit for someone who wants to enter the world of Rolex. The Swiss watchmaker also made no compromises with the durability of the watch as it sports the traditional 100-millimetre water resistance. It also boasts a power reserve of up to 42 hours.
Suitable for wearing on all occasions, the Rolex Air-King 14000 is available for USD 5,000.
The Submariner is perhaps one of the most gushed-over series of Rolex with a vast fan following and the reason for its evergreen popularity is simple― the timeless design.
With a black bezel, a black dial, large markers and the signature Oyster bracelet, the Submariner series is easily recognisable. In 2020, Rolex retained all the trademark design features of the Submariner series in the Submariner 124600 while adding a few improvements to the timepiece. The traditional 40-millimetre case size was upscaled to 41 millimetres, and lugs were made slightly slimmer. However, the notable improvement that the Swiss watchmaker incorporated was giving it a solid water-tight inner case that offers the watch an impressive 300-millimetre water resistance. The watch also comes equipped with a massive power reserve of up to 70 hours. With minimal design tweaks and improved durability, the Submariner 124060 is the perfect timepiece to own for any watch aficionado.
The Rolex Submariner 124060 is available for USD 13,000.
Rolex watches in the Explorer series have made quite a name for themselves thanks to their durability. Originally meant for high-intensity adventures such as mountain climbing, the Explorer timepieces have been characterised as classy yet minimalist sports watches ready to endure every possible weather condition.
First introduced in 1953, the Explorer series has hardly gone through major design changes over the years. As such, the Rolex Explorer 124270, too, keeps the tradition of getting the requisite design features in place― an Oyster case with a stainless steel body, a three-six-and-nine dial configuration and a black dial with Chromalight display for better readability in the dark. The watch has a case size of 36 millimetres, which has been viewed as the optimum size for a sports watch meant for weathering difficult adventures. The watch also offers the necessary 100-millimetre water resistance and has a power reserve of up to 70 hours.
The Rolex Explorer 124270 can be purchased for around USD 8,950.
Almost similar to the Explorer 124270, the Rolex Explorer 14270 ticks most of the boxes when it comes to retaining the signature design features of an Explorer series watch. While the Explorer 14270 sports the durable Oyster case coupled with a stainless steel body, a three-six-and-nine dial configuration and a glossy black dial, the Chromalight display is missing from this variant. However, the Swiss watchmaker, in a bid to make the watch more durable, fitted it with an anti-reflective sapphire crystal glass front for protection against dust and damage caused by moisture. With a case size of 36 millimetres, the Explorer 14270 is one of the slimmest Rolex watches available and makes for great sportswear. It also offers water resistance up to 100 millimetres and has a power reserve of up to 70 hours.
The Rolex Explorer comes with a price tag of USD 6,900.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the cheapest Rolex model in 2023?
The Rolex Air-King 14000 is the most affordable Rolex watch to buy in 2023.
