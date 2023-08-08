Reaching For The Skies With Shaun Liew

Ever since his foray into the world of coffee, Shaun Liew has continually raised the bar not just for himself, but for everyone else around him. From winning competitions to building his brand, Liew has soared past each milestone and is continuing to inspire.

Mention coffee and the first thing that comes to mind is the wide swathe of skills a barista has to master. But for Shaun Liew, that’s only a small part of his empire. In fact, for him, the sky’s the limit, and he hasn’t stopped climbing.

Liew has managed to shatter every barrier he once set for himself and shows no signs of slowing down. He’s constantly setting new ambitious targets, perpetually in pursuit of the next milestone.

His approach to life is akin to that of an aviator, soaring from one goal to another. This epitomises his philosophy of constant growth, which he graciously shares with Augustman in this interview.

How did your journey into the coffee industry take off, and what inspired you to pursue it?

Not many people know this, but I started in education. Back when I was a lecturer, I began attending a lot of coffee-cupping events in 2012, which would expose me to the coffee world. It’s like taking an unplanned flight and landing at an extraordinary destination.

I remember the first time I had tasted an espresso by a barista named Cheryl. It tasted like blueberry jam, and I was so intrigued by how flavourful coffee could be. The complexity of what I thought was a simple beverage made me want to learn more, and ever since then, I never looked back.

It was a serendipitous time in my life as the coffee industry was also booming then. It became the perfect springboard for all my plans and passions, making the opening of my first cafe, Yellow Brick Road, that much easier.

My coffee career took to the skies and it’s been a constant climb after that.

You’ve topped the Malaysia Brewers Cup twice now. How did your passion for competitions begin?

My business partner for Yellow Brick Road used to compete as well. In fact, he used to be a national champion for Malaysia. I flew with him to Seattle to get a feel for these competitions, and because of that, I aspired to venture into competing myself.

My debut in 2016 netted me third place, which encouraged me to put myself out there. As a result, I won the Brewers Cup the next year, and I did it again in 2019.

But that wasn’t the end. In fact, I like to tell my trainees that the road to becoming a champion is not actually that difficult. It’s after you become the champion that the work actually starts.

What do you mean by that?

I mean you can’t give back to the industry if you haven’t built the capabilities to do so yourself.

Winning competitions marks the important milestones in my journey, but it’s not the final destination. It’s like reaching cruising altitude. It’s only after you get to that level that the real journey begins.

I strongly believe in always finding new heights, like a trailblazer discovering new horizons, so that you can pave the path for future generations.

Can you serve as an inspiration? Are you able to raise the standards? Would you do that in the local arena? What about internationally? You can’t do any of that if you don’t first build your platform.

How do you juggle between your barista skills and business acumen?

To me, it always felt like a natural progression to learn more about my industry. The coffee industry is so much more than just barista skills. Yes, honing your barista skills is crucial, but to truly succeed and make an impact, I believe you must be in the position to do so in the first place.

Every business venture I’ve embarked on – be it Ono or Curate Coffee Roastery – comes with its unique set of challenges. From sourcing the right beans and ingredients to ensuring top-notch customer experience, there are myriad elements to oversee.

But that’s the beauty of it, isn’t it? With each new venture, I’m learning something new, pushing boundaries, and growing both professionally and personally.

I firmly believe in the growth mindset. That means seeing the possibilities instead of the problems. Of braving new frontiers instead of trying to hold on to what I already have.

Does time mean anything in your line of business?

Definitely. Times comes into play the moment the coffee beans are sourced. From the roasting process to brewing the perfect espresso shot, every second counts, as even the slightest delay can make a significant difference in the flavour profile of the beans.

Additionally, as an entrepreneur, I must recognise the perfect timing for expanding my brands into new markets. The coffee industry is ever-changing, with emerging trends, consumer preferences, and global market shifts. As such, my ability to adapt and time my actions appropriately is essential for success.

You seem to have a high-flying business portfolio. What’s next for you?

I aspire to elevate Ono and Curate Coffee Roasters to an international scale. I want these names to not just signify good quality products, but also to become synonymous with exceptional customer service.

This vision took shape during my recent travels to Athens. Witnessing first-hand how coffee shops in different parts of the world operate, and the passion and dedication they bring to their craft was truly inspiring.

In fact, I aspire to be a citizen of the world, to travel constantly so that I can fill my inspiration well and never stop growing.

You seem to be soaring in the coffee industry. What advice do you have for baristas looking to follow in your footsteps?

That their formal training or apprenticeship, while important, is merely the first step in a long journey. The true mastery of coffee-making comes from hands-on experience, so it’s crucial to get involved and immerse yourself in the day-to-day workings of a coffee shop.

In an industry that is constantly evolving with new techniques, flavours, and trends, complacency can be your biggest roadblock. Even after a decade of being in this industry, I still find myself learning something new each day.

But if you’re willing to keep learning, the sky will be yours.

What about advice for aspiring cafe owners?

I would say to venture through a broader lens. Don’t limit yourself to the craft of coffee-making alone, as crucial as it may be. Running a successful cafe goes beyond perfecting your espresso shot.

Understanding your customers, their needs, and preferences is just as important. It’s about creating an atmosphere where people want to return, not just for the great coffee but also for the overall experience your cafe offers.

What’s your ultimate dream?

When I reflect on my main goal, it brings me full circle back to education. I believe strongly in the power of knowledge and the ability to inspire. I started my working life as a lecturer, and I’d love to return to those roots in formal education.

Having spent years as a barista and subsequently navigating the myriad aspects of business, I believe I’ve amassed a wealth of insights that’ll help me impart valuable lessons to students.

If I can play a part in inspiring future generations of coffee enthusiasts, then I’ll truly be following my guiding star.

