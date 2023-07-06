Created for the intrepid, Swatch Big Bold embodies an attitude and a way of life that is irreverent, confident, and entirely unexpected. 2023 marks the start of a bright new chapter for the sporty collection with two firsts: the first stainless-steel Big Bold and the first time Swatch combines Bioceramic with stainless steel, the iconic material of the Irony collection.

Provocative and playful, the Big Bold made its imposing debut back in 2019 as a perfect complement for urban streetwear and made a statement thanks to the oversized 47mm watch case. Since then, the collection has welcomed bright new styles and colourways, and featured striking elements made of Bioceramic material pioneered by Swatch. While stainless-steel watches tend to result in understated style, Big Bold Irony is anything but. These timepieces are bold, confident, and daring talking points for the wrist.

BIG BOLD IRONY – SKELETON DIAL

The first five watches make a confident statement with a post-modern mash-up of contrasting colors and materials. For the first time, a Bioceramic core comes in combination with a stainless-steel case, creating an amazing, angular, multi-level and high-tech look. On top, standout urban details do all the talking. The Bioceramic plate, skeleton dial, and bi-compressed structured strap come in black (Dark Irony), azure (Azure Blue Daze), red (Red Juicy), turquoise (Mint Trim), and yellow (Bolden Yellow). The sandblasted stainless-steel case and crown look robust but weigh just 108 grams. For extra pop, the hands and index markers glow in the dark, and just like all Big Bold watches, the crown is positioned at 2 o’clock

BIG BOLD IRONY – SUN-BRUSHED DIAL

These Big Bold Irony watches feature rich and metallic tones thanks to the high-profile sun-brushed dials, in five eye-popping shades that cannot go unnoticed: turquoise (Aqua Shimmer), dark green (Forest Face), navy blue (Indigo Hour), amber (Amber Sheen), and burgundy (Scarlet Shimmer). The sandblasted finishing on the case, crown and bracelet is a new treatment developed for Swatch and provides a rich, attention-grabbing, matte appearance.

