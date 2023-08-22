Tudor celebrates the spirit of adventure with the 21st-century expedition timepiece, the Ranger.

In The Spirit of The British North Greenland Expedition

On the historic day of 8 July 1952, the British North Greenland Expedition left Deptford, an area on the banks of the Thames in London, for a two-year scientific mission studying ice sheets in Greenland. Equipped with the brand-new Oyster Prince model, Tudor’s first automatic and waterproof watch, the members of the expedition, mainly British scientists and sailors, conducted in depth glaciological and seismic surveys at several sites.

The lastest Ranger model features a 39mm steel case and bracelet that are satin-brushed, creating an overall matt finish, in the purest spirit of a tool watch.

When Tudor requested the crew to gather performance data from the 30 Oyster Prince watches that would be worn under extreme conditions, one of them returned with a letter to Tudor stating that his watch “maintained remarkable precision” and that “at no time did it need to be rewound by hand.” This notion of robustness has since remained at the heart of the Tudor philosophy as evidenced by its focus on technical performance.

Although the Tudor watches used by the expedition from 1952 to 1954 never bore the inscription of “Ranger” on their dials, subsequent Ranger models have perpetuated the concept of the expedition watch, a robust, practical, and affordable instrument, born at Tudor during this time. The origins of the Tudor Ranger family, in fact, date back to 1929, the year that Hans Wilsdorf registered the “Ranger” name, three years after registering the “Tudor” trademark.

At the time, the name was not used to indicate the model specifically, but instead to add an adventurous aspect to certain watches in the Tudor collection. The aesthetics that we now recognise as the Ranger didn’t appear until the 1960s, with its large Arabic numerals, generously coated with luminescent material at 3, 6, 9, and 12 o’clock, as well as its uniquely designed hands. Offered in a number of variations over the course of its history, examples existed with and without the date, with automatic or manual winding and initially with the Tudor rose logo followed by the shield on its dial.





The modern Ranger boasts a power reserve of up to 70 hours with its manufactured calibre MT5402

Since 2022, Tudor has given the Ranger a new lease of life, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition. The new Ranger respects the aesthetic standards established in the course of its history, especially its dial with Arabic numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock, whilst incorporating new state-of-the-art technical elements, in particular a high-performance Manufacture Calibre and a Tudor T-fit clasp with rapid adjustment system.

Encapsulating the robust quality and functional heritage of its predecessors, the new Ranger features a 39mm steel case and bracelet that are satin-brushed, creating an overall matt finish, in the purest spirit of a tool watch. Some elements, however, are polished to strengthen the lines of the case, including the inner edge of the bezel. As for the dial, an attentive eye will notice a detail of historic influence, hour markers painted in luminescent material. Beige in colour, they perfectly contrast with the grained, matt-black dial and match the tone of the Tudor shield logo and inscriptions. The arrow-shaped hands, rounded for the hours hand and angular for the second hand, are characteristic of Ranger aesthetics, with a novel touch, the tip of the seconds hand in burgundy.





The new Ranger respects the aesthetic standards established in the course of its history.

Powered by the manufacture calibre MT5402, the modern Ranger boasts a power reserve of up to 70 hours and has been certified as a chronometer by the Official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC), with its performance going beyond the standards set by this independent institute. In fact, where COSC allows an average variation in the daily running of a watch of between -4 and +6 seconds in relation to absolute time in a single movement, TUDOR insists on between -2 and +4 seconds’ variation in its running when it is completely assembled.