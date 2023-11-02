From 16 to 29 November 2023, The House of Lange will showcase the superior craftsmanship and sophisticated timepieces of A. Lange & Söhne at the luxury mall The Starhill in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

Ever since Ferdinand Adolph Lange established his manufacture in 1845, A. Lange & Söhne has been venturing into uncharted territories of watchmaking, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and transforming the small town of Glashütte in the Ore Mountains into the centre of Saxon precision watchmaking. This has led to the coining of the motto “never stand still” by Walter Lange, the great grandson of the founder, plus several ground-breaking developments and inventions in terms of design and engineering, such as the off-centre dial layout of the Lange 1, or technical patents for several mechanisms in the Zeitwerk.

Lange’s mechanical digital watch features a jumping-numerals mechanism and a constant-force escapement that provides the movement with a consistent flow of power, regardless of whether the watch is fully wound or nearly unwound. Ultimately, all Lange watches have one thing in common – their movements are lavishly decorated and, above all, twice assembled by hand.

Come November 2023, The House of Lange will be offerring watch enthusiasts a special opportunity to discover horological mastery from Glashütte. Located at The Starhill’s foyer area in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, the A. Lange & Söhne exhibition invites visitors to discover the manufacture’s mechanical masterpieces and eventful history.

A curated selection of timepieces, including historical pocket watches, the original Lange 1 from the first collection of the new era presented in 1994, and more recent models such as the Zeitwerk Honeygold “Lumen” and the Triple Split will be on display. In addition, novelties that were introduced this year are also set to make an appearance at The House of Lange, including the Lange 1 Time Zone in platinum, the 1815 Rattrapante Perpetual Calendar and the Lange 1 Perpetual Calendar, which was recently unveiled at Watches and Wonders Shanghai 2023.

Visitors will also be able to experience first-hand the watchmaking intricacies for which A. Lange & Söhne is valued. Throughout the day, a watchmaker or an engraver, depending on the selected time, will be demonstrating their high level of craftsmanship and excellence, in conjunction with numerous exclusive exhibits, including a history wall, enlarged models of individual components, inspirational quotes by Lange family members, and a holographic display, which allows visitors to digitally inspect selected timepieces, to make your visit a truly immersive experience.

“There is no better way to learn more about our manufacture than to experience our timepieces up close and hear them ticking. The one-of-a-kind showcase in Kuala Lumpur allows us to engage directly with watch enthusiasts and provide insights into our world of precision watchmaking. Our presence in The Starhill is both a symbol of a steadily growing community of collectors in the region and an expression of our appreciation for our customers who enable us to preserve and evolve our craftsmanship.” – Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange & Söhne

Date: 16 – 29 November 2023

Time: 11am – 9pm, daily

Venue: Ground floor, The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur

