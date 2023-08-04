The New Girard-Perregaux X Aston Martin Laureato Brings Together Both Worlds

In the world of luxury craftsmanship, the harmony between the Swiss watchmaking tradition and British automotive finesse has never been more evident than in the newly minted collaboration between Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin. The latest creation of this partnership, the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition, flawlessly brings together elements that define both brands.

The partnership is no coincidence. Both Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin have a heritage of creating exemplary items in their respective fields: watches of uncompromising quality and cars of superior performance. It is only fitting that these two leaders would join forces to create a timepiece that bears the marks of excellence from both houses.

The eye-catching hue of the Laureato Green Ceramic is a nod to British racing history. The colour takes its inspiration from the Gordon Bennett Cup race, where each country’s automobile was identified by a particular colour.

The choice of green for British cars has now been immortalised in the emerald shimmer of the Laureato’s ceramic case and bracelet. And for the dial, it takes twenty-one applications of paint to get the effect displayed, as well as to achieve the ‘Aston Martin Green’ hue.

While maintaining the classic design DNA of the Laureato, Girard-Perregaux has also added a modern touch to its timepiece by upgrading the bracelet and casing with its zirconium oxide and metallic oxides ceramic composition.

This innovative material does more than just give the watch an immaculate finish; it is remarkably scratch-resistant, ensuring the watch retains its pristine appearance over the years, much like an Aston Martin car that ages gracefully.

Not one to compromise on design, this watch reflects the spirit of Aston Martin in several subtle yet striking ways. The skeletonised baton hour and minute hands take inspiration from the lightweight build of Aston Martin cars.

The dial’s crosshatch design mirrors the classic ‘AM’ logo, as well as the quilted seats found in some of the marque’s models. Even the counterweight on the chronograph hand matches the side strakes of Aston Martin cars, adding an extra layer of detail for fans to admire.

The two sizes, 42mm and 38mm, each house a different Girard-Perregaux in-house movement. The 42mm model boasts the Calibre GP01800, while the smaller 38mm model holds the Calibre GP03300.

Both models feature see-through case backs, which makes adoring the intricate movements that much easier. They display the Aston Martin logo, along with other fine details such as circular graining, bevelling, mirror-polishing, satin finish, snailing, sunray finishes and other engravings.

These in-house movements allow the 42mm model a power reserve of 54 hours, while the 38mm counterpart holds a slightly shorter 46-hour power reserve.

These details have ensured that the Laureato Green Ceramic Aston Martin Edition is not just a beautiful tribute to both companies’ histories, but a testament to Girard-Perregaux’s and Aston Martin’s shared values of tradition, innovation, and endurance. Each watch is a limited edition, making them highly coveted pieces for collectors and enthusiasts of both brands.

It will also stand as a symbol of the enduring bond between two legendary brands, forever etched in horological history.