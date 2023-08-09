The Resurgence Of Longines’ Spirit Zulu Time And Conquest Collections

Longines, a name synonymous with elegance, tradition, and performance, is a brand that has firmly rooted itself in the global arena of watchmaking. Established in the tranquil setting of Saint-Imier in Switzerland in 1832, the journey of Longines has been one of innovation, excellence, and unwavering dedication to the art of horology.

The brand’s instruments have been at the helm of pioneering ventures, guiding the world’s most audacious explorers, and the latest offerings in the Spirit Zulu Time as well as the Conquest ranges continue to take Longines’ watchmaking prowess to the next level.

The Spirit Zulu Time 39mm: A modern legend revisited

Just last year, Longines introduced us to the Spirit Zulu Time, a contemporary masterpiece that graced the wrists of timekeepers and adventure seekers. The celebrated watch provided multiple time zones as per its namesake.

The Longines Spirit Zulu Time’s name and concept derive from the original dual-time zone wristwatch, created by Longines in 1925, which featured the Zulu flag. It also refers to Greenwich Mean Time, or zero hours.

This year, Longines aims to elevate the acclaimed timepiece’s charm by presenting the Spirit Zulu Time in a smaller and sophistically crafted 39mm casing.

The new 39mm stainless steel casing offers an intriguing contrast to its larger predecessor. With measurements that promote comfortable wear – 21mm lug-to-lug and 13.5mm case thickness – this timepiece caters to the modern traveller who navigates diverse daily obligations.

The watch’s dial is presented in a trinity of options: matte black, sandblasted anthracite, or sunray blue, each augmented by a date window strategically placed at the 6 o’clock position. A beautifully crafted bezel with a coloured ceramic insert enhances its unique appeal.

There is another attractive selection, however, and that’s the 18k yellow gold bezel with a chocolate brown ceramic insert, which is as aesthetically pleasing as it is exceptional in timekeeping.

This yellow gold variation features an anthracite sandblasted dial and Super-LumiNova old radium, which gives the timepiece an added vintage look.

As mentioned, the new Longines Spirit Zulu Time isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s filled to the brim with practical features, starting with its strap selections.

You can pick between an interchangeable stainless steel bracelet, a unique brown NATO strap, or a brown leather strap with contrasting cream stitching. These straps also come with a fine-adjustment system, allowing you to set the tightness to your exact liking.

Standing at the crossroads of tradition and technological innovation, the watch incorporates an exclusive Longines calibre with a silicon balance spring that drives the time zone display.

The L844.4 movement is COSC certified, ensuring high-accuracy timekeeping, and it boasts a power reserve of 72 hours.

The watch incorporates an innovative feature that allows the hour hand to be adjusted independently of the GMT indicator, or a ‘true’ GMT as it’s called. The additional time zones are read using a 24-hour hand and the bidirectional rotating bezel.

It also incorporates updates to two components made of anti-magnetic material, allowing it to withstand fields between 600 to 800 gauss, adhering to the IS0764 standard.

Timekeeping prowess aside, the best thing about the Spirit Zulu Time 39mm is that it just works with any outfit and in any situation. Those new to the brand and loyal fans alike will undoubtedly find something to adore in this re-envisioned timepiece.

The Conquest: Versatile and timeless

First introduced in 1954, Longines’ Conquest collection set a standard for sports elegance. Over the years, it has successfully maintained its position among the most revered watch collections, thanks to its timeless design. Today, the Conquest collection makes a return to its origins, showcasing its elegant looks despite its categorisation as a sports watch.

The refreshed Conquest line features three main variants – the 34mm, the 41mm, and a striking 42mm chronograph. Each version draws inspiration from the original models, encapsulating a perfect balance between robust sportiness and understated elegance.

Each timepiece features a resilient stainless steel case, water-resistant up to 100 meters. The watch case is mounted on a stylish H-shaped bracelet crafted from the same premium material, complete with a secure folding clasp.

To add an aesthetic touch, the cases exhibit a sophisticated interplay of surfaces, alternating between polished- and satin-finishes. The display case back allows a glance into the timepiece’s mechanical heart.

Inside the 34mm and 41mm models is the Longines calibre L888 movement which runs at 25,200 vibrations per hour. The use of a silicon balance spring and non-magnetic components enhances the movement’s robustness, providing a level of magnetic resistance that impressively exceeds the ISO 764 standard by a factor of ten. The chronograph version sports a different movement, understandably, which is the calibre L898 that runs at 28,800 vibrations per hour.

On the dial front, these timepieces ensure optimal legibility regardless of lighting conditions, thanks to the rhodium-plated hands and hour markers coated with Super-LumiNova. The unique arrangement of the hour markers also adds an aesthetic lightness to the dial.

The 34mm version of the Conquest 2023 elegantly demonstrates Longines’ craftsmanship. Diamond hour markers adorn the blue and green dials, with a doubling at 3, 9, and 12 o’clock positions. For those seeking an extra touch of luxury, the white mother-of-pearl dial is beautifully enhanced by a bezel set with 48 sparkling diamonds. Two additional options are available in sleek silver or light bronze dials, exuding a classic and refined appeal.

The larger 41mm models offer a broad palette of vibrant dial colours, including bronze, silver, blue, black, and green, making each piece a unique expression of personal style. Both the 34mm and 41mm versions come with a date window at 6 o’clock.

The 42mm chronograph variant leans more towards a function-driven design. They come in black, silver, gold, and blue dials, the colours of which create a striking contrast with the counters placed at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock.

Each watch features a steel tachograph bezel with a ceramic insert, an essential tool for measuring speed over a given distance, further enhancing the sporty allure of these models.

The renewed Conquest collection embodies the art of modern watchmaking, blending vintage inspiration with innovative features, without compromising the signature elegance of Longines.

This range would belong in more casual settings as much as it would under the sleeve of a suite. And consequently, this timepiece is the best way to embody Longines’ commitment to ‘Elegance, tradition, and performance’.