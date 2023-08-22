Tudor Pushes the Limits of the Black Bay Timepiece

In 2023, Tudor introduces the newest Black Bay, the latest technical and aesthetic evolution of the emblematic diving watch with a burgundy bezel. Representing the latest in Black Bay, this model features evolved design elements, a “T-fit” clasp and is Master Chronometer-certified by METAS.

The newest Black Bay comes fitted with either an entirely satin-brushed three-link steel bracelet or a five-oval-shaped-link brushed and polished steel bracelet, both complete with the Tudor T-fit clasp equipped with a system for rapid length adjustment.

The original Black Bay first launched in 2012 with a burgundy bezel and it was given the Manufacture Calibre treatment in 2016. Today, it returns in a third evolution foreshadowing the aesthetic and technical future of the line. Tested by the Federal Institute of Metrology or METAS, the new Black Bay boasts a master chronometer certification a cut above the chronometer certification of COSC.

In order to qualify, a watch must be able to function within a five-second range of variation each day (0 +5), which is five seconds less than COSC (-4 +6) carried out on a single movement and a second less than Tudor’s internal standard, which is applied to the brand’s models with a Manufacture Calibre (-2 +4). The certification also guarantees the timekeeping accuracy of a watch subjected to magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss, and a waterproofness of 200m.





The Black Bay by Tudor

The case of the new Black Bay keeps the original proportions of a 41mm case with a thinner profile. The unidirectional bezel offers very prehensible sides and its insert shows subtly curved numerals aligning with the outline of the outer ring. The second hand recalls the look of the early diving watches of the brand with a lollipop design while the satin black dial is subtly radial-brushed for a very subtle shine under direct light. Ergonomics have evolved as well, with a redesigned crown, reminiscent of the curves found on the crowns of the brand’s historical technical watches, that is set flush to the middle case band so that its tube is not visible.





The Black Bay timepiece is an elegant companion throughout the day.

