Zenith Chronomaster: Timeless In Black

For the first time, Zenith presents the iconic tricolour dial of the Chronomaster Original in black.

When Zenith debuted the El Primero A386 in 1969, it revolutionised fine watchmaking with the world’s first high-frequency automatic chronograph featuring a distinctive creamy white dial bearing three overlapping counters in blue, light grey and anthracite.

Since then, Zenith has gone on to master high-frequency precision and offers time measurements in fractions of a second, including 1/10th of a second in the Chronomaster collection and 1/100th of a second in the DEFY collection. Launched in 2021 as the modern successor to the Zenith A386, the Chronomaster Original continues to develop and evolve the El Primero calibre into new iterations that push the limits of performance.

The latest Chronomaster

In the newest addition to the Chronomaster Original line, the most distinctive design element of the El Primero is inverted: the traditionally creamy white dial bearing three counters in shades of grey and blue is rendered black for a more dramatic look. It marks the first time that a black tricolour dial appears in the 38mm steel case originally designed for the A386 in 1969.

Much like the Chronomaster Sport line, which features both white and black tricolour dials, the Chronomaster Original line is now completed with a historical white tricolour dial and a bolder, more modern black tricolour dial. By making the base black, the other elements also had to be inverted from white to black and vice-versa, including the date wheel in the trapezoid window at 4:30, as well as the 1/10th of a second and 10-second chronograph scales.

Chronograph unlike any other

Without disrupting the unique aesthetic of the A386 and its multiple scales, the Chronomaster Original perfectly integrates a 1/10th of a second chronograph into the design. Truly like no other chronograph, the Chronomaster Original features a red central chronograph second hand that completes one rotation of the dial in 10 seconds. The chronograph hand steadily advances every 1/10th of a second, allowing for intuitive fractional time measurement.

Sharing the same overall silhouette and proportions as its historical predecessor from 1969, the Chronomaster Original is crafted in a 38mm round bezel-less steel case with a raised and domed crystal.

The pump-style chronograph pushers, the faceted lugs and the mix of radial brushed and polished surfaces throughout are indistinguishable between the past and present models. The steel bracelet has also been redesigned, replacing the open “ladder” design of 1969 with solid links.

A unique movement

The Chronomaster Original is equipped with the latest version of the El Primero calibre, dubbed the El Primero 3600. With its high frequency of 5Hz (36’000VpH), the movement offers a true 1/10th of second indication. Its autonomy has also been rendered more efficient, with an extended power reserve of 60 hours.

The sapphire case-back provides an unobstructed view of the movement’s contemporary architecture, featuring a sleeker and more open design, revealing a blue column wheel and open rotor marked with the five-pointed star Zenith.

Having recently joined the family as a permanent member, the Chronomaster Original with black tricolour dial is now available at Zenith boutiques and authorised retailers throughout the world.