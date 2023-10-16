A Safe Haven for Men in KL

Dr. Nadzri has been in the wellness industry for over 15 years and with his latest endeavour, Apollo Wellness Centre, he aims to widen health opportunities for men.

Youthfulness is something that many chase after. Over centuries, people have found ways to sustain their youthful appearance through the use of Botox, plastic surgery and other aesthetic procedures. For Dr. Nadzri Mokhtar however, he believes that looking inwards is a better and lasting solution to longevity and good health.

After successfully launching Nara Clinic, Dr. Nadzri decided to open Apollo Wellness Centre at the heart of Kuala Lumpur, a safe space for gentlemen to enjoy healing therapies for the body, mind and soul. There, he’s created a place where men can create a brotherhood and stay young with some of the world’s top anti-ageing devices.

Dr. Nadzri Mokthar is a aniti-ageing physician with over 15 years of experience.

You’ve been in this industry for over 15 years, what led you to venture into this field?

I started this career in 2006. Before that, I was in the government sector from 2000 to 2004. The reason I decided to switch my career path was because I wanted to explore something different. I was previously in pediatrics, and it was a challenging career for me.

Dealing with children, seeing them go through medical procedures and seeing their parents carry the heavy burden was soul wrenching. Hence, I left and decided to do some soul searching. I eventually stumbled upon the anti-aging field during my tenure. At that time, it was relatively new in Malaysia and I decided to give it a go.

You’ve been running Nara Clinic for a while now. What inspired you to open Apollo Men’s Wellness recently?

After many years of running Nara, I thought it was time to open up a space for men because there aren’t many safe spaces to talk about their physical and mental struggles. Before Apollo Men’s Wellness, my female clients would bring their male partners to Nara for consultation and treatments.

I can feel that these men do feel embarrassed and uncomfortable, having their partners tell the doctors about their personal struggles. So I created Apollo Men’s Wellness as a safe space for men to find a sense of belonging and allow them to be comfortable to seek professional guidance and treatment.







Apollo Wellness Centre is nestled at the Starhill in Kuala Lumpur.

What wellness option for men is lacking in Malaysia?

It’s not a secret that many men in the country lack help in the sexual health department. There aren’t many centres addressing it, but Apollo Men’s Wellness does. Here, we focus on the internal health including the autonomic nervous system health which plays an important role in sexual function.

There’s also a lacking of mental health support for the elderly men. So I work with psychologists to create a holistic environment for these men who needs a community and support.

What’s the most popular service?

The Personalised Oxygen Delivery System (PODS), an anti-ageing device, is quite a favourite here. It’s rather popular among the elites in Europe, the Middle East and the US. Its popularity in Asia is slowly rising and I’m the first to bring this device into Malaysia.

Apollo is the flagship centre for this device. This is also the reason why I chose Starhill to be the home for the centre as all the other stores are also flagships. Another popular service is the Emsculpt Neo, which is designed to help improve the muscle mass and reduce body fat for better strength and definition.

The bathtub incorporated withe the Personalised Oxygen Delivery System (PODS) at Apollo Wellness Centre.

Can you share more about the Personalised Oxygen Delivery System (PODS)?

It’s a bath that benefits people by increasing oxygen levels in the body. Many people tend to overlook their internal health and this could lead to sudden diseases in the future or even sudden death. With PODS, it’s designed to calm your body and reverse the body’s biological age through oxygenation. It helps reduce internal swelling, as well as with silent stresses such as metabolic, psychological and autonomic nervous system stress.

What does youth and beauty mean to you?

Youth is a fraction of time and time is not the definition of health or wellbeing. Beauty is external and they are not the essence of health. To me, functionality is most important and that reflects good health regardless of one’s age.

What’s next for Apollo Men’s Wellness?

I would love to build more centres in the same field, focusing on oxygenation services. I also hope to go global one day.