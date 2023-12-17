What Is The Difference Between Astrology And Astronomy?

Since ancient times, humans have looked upwards to study the skies and beyond to map out their lives. Right from the ancient Chinese culture of Taoism and Vedic astrology of India to the now widely followed Western astrology, all cultures interpreted daily occurrences by observing the solar system and celestial events. In ancient times, there was no apparent distinction between astrology and astronomy, as the wise men of the time considered both astronomy and astrology to work in tandem with each other. Influences from nature, magical totems and other such supernatural references were woven together in the mystical studies of divination.

Astronomy and astrology: Meaning and key difference

Astronomy is the study of everything that constitutes the universe outside the Earth’s atmosphere. It is a scientific exploration and investigation of celestial objects and phenomena, such as dark energy, dark matter and gravity.

Astrology, unlike astronomy, is not a scientific discipline. It is based on the belief that the position of stars and planets has an influence on humans living on Earth.

Astrology vs Astronomy: What led to the distinction between the two?

The Silk Route has been credited not just for facilitating trade but also for its widespread influence in shaping the cultures of the world with the exchange of knowledge and ideas. Among the shared disciplines, astrology played a pivotal role. Introduced to Central Asia, it gained popularity among Persian and Arabic experts.

Around this time, a pivotal manuscript, Book of Thousands, which is a combination of Hindu, Sasanian and Hellenistic works, was written by the renowned astrologer Abu Ma’shar (787 – 886 CE). This book served as a cultural turning point, which marked a clear demarcation between astronomy and astrology as we know it today. A wise polymath by the name of Al-Biruni from medieval Central Asia was a severe critic of mixing up magical elements and fantastical doctrines into the study of astronomy and making predictions based on the same.

He took inspiration from Greek studies and made a clear demarcation between the two streams of astrology and astronomy for the first time in the early 11th century CE. He said that the former was a pseudoscience and based purely on one’s belief and faith while the latter is based on observation, calculations and theories on the movement of cosmic bodies. This discovery was lapped up by the cultures in India, Greece, Iran and parts of Central Asia.

How has astrology contributed to astronomical studies?

Astrology, according to some accounts, originated around 3000 BC to guide individuals by studying the location of stars and planets. It was even considered an academic discipline till the 17th century. However, it was the same period when it faced scepticism in terms of its scientific validity. Having said that, it is historically proven that astrology did help set the basics of astronomy.

Greek mathematician Hipparchus used mathematical formulas to study the movements of heavenly bodies to make accurate astrological predictions. Similarly, 17th-century German mathematician Johannes Kepler, known for discovering the laws of planetary motion, was also an astrologer. He had made detailed horoscopes, which were commissioned by Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II.

Additionally, historians also argue that this emphasis on foreseeing the future or resolving current challenges played a pivotal role in the Greeks’ discovery of geometry. And, it is common knowledge that this branch of mathematics is crucial, be it for understanding planets’ movement or sending a spacecraft into space.

Conclusion

Modern Western astrology, which is popular today, is based mainly on the 12 zodiac signs. This might seem like an oversimplified approach to generically divide the world population into just 12 groups, one for each month of the Gregorian calendar. But, it is much more nuanced than this as further analysis of one’s natal chart and horoscope studies star constellations and planets at the exact time of a person’s birth and in the present time.

This field leans on fundamental principles of astronomy, employing basic algorithms to understand the cosmos and eventually predict the future. While both disciplines share a history, they have diverged significantly in scope and practice.

Frequently Added Questions (FAQs)

-How is astronomy different from astrology signs?

Astronomy is the scientific study of celestial bodies and phenomena, while astrology is a system that believes in a connection between the positions of stars and planets and their effects on events or individuals living on Earth.

-Which came first, astrology or astronomy?

This is a highly debatable topic with no concrete answer because, in ancient times, astrology and astronomy were not separate fields but a part of the same study.

-Who is the father of astrology?

William Frederick Allen, more popularly known as Alan Leo, is known as the father of modern Western astrology.

