Take A Look At Your 2024 Chinese Zodiac Sign Predictions

Chinese astrology divides the signs by years. It is believed that people born in the same year, share the same traits. Chinese astrology is based on the lunar calendar where each month begins with a New Moon and lasts for approximately 29 days. The year begins in January/February. The date is decided by the LuniSolar Calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon and the time of solar year, and is generally 21–51 days behind the Gregorian (internationally-used) calendar. The date of Chinese New Year changes every year, but it always falls between 21 January and 20 February – that is the second new moon after the winter solstice. Know what the Chinese zodiac sign predictions for the year 2024.

Chinese New Year or Spring Festival of 2024 falls on 10 February and will last until 24 February. It is the Year of the Wood Dragon. Chinese Astrology places great emphasis on the lunar phase of birth. The Chinese zodiac or shengxiao is calculated on a year-by-year base. This system of divination links a person’s temperament with the phase of the Moon at the time of their birth. Chinese people believe that a person’s horoscope, personality, and love compatibility are closely associated with his/her Chinese zodiac sign, determined by his/her birth year. Let’s see what are the Chinese zodiac sign predictions for 2024.

Chinese zodiac sign and their year of birth

Rat: 1924,1936,1948,1960,1972,1984,1996,2008,2020,2032…..

Ox: 1925,1937,1949,1961,1973,1985,1997,2009,2021,2033……

Tiger: 1926,1938,1950,1962,1974,1986,1998,2010,2022,2034…..

Rabbit: 1927,1939,1951,1963,1975,1987,1999,2011,2023,2035……

Dragon: 1928,1940,1952,1964,1976,1988,2000,2012,2024,2036……..

Snake: 1929,1941,1953,1965,1077,1989,2001,2013,2025,2037….

Horse: 1930,1942,1954,1966,1978.1990,2002,2014,2026……..

Goat/Sheep: 1931,1943,1955,1967,1979,1991,2003,2015,2027……

Monkey: 1932,1944,1956,1968,1980,1992,2004,2016,2028……

Rooster: 1933,1945,1957,1969,1981,1993,2005,2017,2029……

Dog: 1934,1946,1958,1970,1982,1994,2006,2018,2030…..

Pig: 1935,1947,1959,1971,1983,1995,2007,2019,2031……

Find your element?

The five Elements of the Chinese zodiac are metal, water, wood, fire, and earth these are derived from the Five Elements Theory—or Wu Xing—a philosophy used to describe the relationship and interdependence between all things.

Wood

If the last number in your birth year is 4 or 5, then your element is wood. Year 2024- is the wood element year. 2025 will also be wood element.

Fire

If the last number in your birth year is 6 or 7, then your element is fire.

Earth

If the last number in your birth year is 8 or 9, then your element is earth.

Metal

If the last number in your birth year is 0 or 1, then your element is metal.

Water

If the last number in your birth year is 2 or 3, then your element is water. Year 2023 was the year of water.

2024 will be the Year of the Wood Dragon. In Chinese element theory, each zodiac sign is associated with one of five elements: Gold (Metal), Wood, Water, Fire, or Earth, which means that a Wood Dragon comes once in a 60-year cycle. Dragons are a respected symbol in Chinese astrology and are famous for their power, wisdom, and success. The Dragon belongs to the Yang symbol and it is associated with an element of fire. The Wood Dragon year will bring positive changes and opportunities for every individual.

The most favoured zodiacs of 2024 will be – Monkey, Rat, and Rooster followed by Snake, Dragon, and Pig. They can expect a year full of positive transformation, growth, abundance, energy, success, and prosperity. Each zodiac animal represents a unique relationship with the Dragon. Read on to see the Chinese zodiac predictions for the year of the Wood Dragon 2024.

Chinese zodiac sign predictions for the year 2024 – The Year of the Wood Dragon

Rat

Career and finance: Rat individuals can expect a year of mixed opportunities and challenges. New career opportunities will knock at the door. Be alert to not to miss them. New avenues and prospects for growth and success will open up for you. Do not take unnecessary risks with your finances, and opt for safe and sound investments.

Relationships: You might face some ups and downs, requiring patience, and understanding. Focus on stability in relations. Take all your decisions with due diligence.

Health: Health should be a priority this year. Work towards a healthy lifestyle. Follow good eating habits and indulge in a lot of physical exercises.

Lucky colour: Black

Compatible with: Monkey, Dragon, Ox, and Rat.

Ox

Career and finances: Ox individuals will see steady progress and positive results. Some very good career opportunities will come your way and that will result in recognition and rise. Your hard work of the past will yield excellent results. Your dedication and commitment will win you accolades. Financially, you will be comfortable and enjoy abundance.

Relationships: Your relationships will improve and you will have increased understanding and harmony. You need to keep a balance between work, and personal life. Do not neglect your near and dear ones.

Health: Work towards self-care. Pay attention to your mental health and practice stress management, yoga, and meditation.

Lucky colour: Brown

Compatible with: Rooster, Snake, and Rat.

Tiger

Career and finance: Tigers can expect an action-packed eventful year. Career opportunities will be there and you need to be alert and intelligent to seize the right one. Take decisions after due diligence and consultation. Finances will be good but be careful while investing.

Relationships: All relationships may face challenges. Open communication and understanding are the key to dissolve any discord.

Health: Health should be a priority. Focus on maintaining balance between work and other things. You need to reduce your stress levels and manage stress appropriately. Meditation and yoga will get you relief.

Lucky colour: Green

Compatible with: Pig, Dog, and Horse.

Rabbit

Career and finance: Rabbit natives will have a progressive and positive year. You are likely to get a promotion and your work will be appreciated. You will get good opportunities of growth and advancement. Finances will be good and you are likely to make some worthwhile investments.

Relationship: You are likely to be over-impulsive and highly emotional that might harm your self-esteem and cause stress in relationships. Be calm and collective and ponder well before you react to situations.

Health: Focus on self-care this year. Follow a regimented health schedule, and refrain from indulgences.

Lucky colour: Green.

Compatible with: Goat, Dog, and Pig.

Dragon

Career and finance: Dragons will excel in their profession. You will be at your creative best and full of ideas and enthusiasm resulting in outstanding accomplishments. The advice is to stay grounded and avoid impertinence. Financially, a good time is indicated. You are likely to have abundance of money and are likely to buy your dream house.

Relationships: Dragons might face a few ups and downs in their relationship. Keep your ego in check. It is subversive of sagacity, and this three-letter word can impair relationships.

Health: Your overall health will be fine. Indulge in self-care, physical activity, and meditation.

Lucky colour: Brown

Compatible with: Rooster, Monkey, and Rat.

Snake

Career and finance: Snakes can expect a lot of changes in their lives and with perseverance and hard work you can turn them in your favour. Your work will be appreciated and you will win laurels and recognition. You will need to be careful while dealing with your colleagues. Be cautious and flexible in your approach while dealing with people. Finances will be average.

Relationship: Relationships in general will improve and you will enjoy a good bonhomie with all the family members.

Health: You will need to work on your mental health this year. Try to keep calm. Yoga and meditation will provide you the much-needed relief.

Lucky colour: Red.

Compatible with: Ox, and Rooster.

Horse

Career and finance: Horse individuals can expect a year full of new opportunities for growth. You need to stay focused and determined. You will need to work very hard to achieve your goals this year. You need to work on your interpersonal relationships at the workplace and maintain a harmonious atmosphere.

Relationship: You will have to work towards domestic harmony. Be flexible and adjusting if you wish your relations to flourish. With the right efforts, you will achieve fulfilment in your relationships.

Health: You will enjoy average health with some small issues cropping up on and off. Try to work on de-stressing yourself and staying cool and calm.

Lucky colour: Red

Compatible with: Dog, Goat, and Tiger

Sheep/Goat

Career and finance: Sheep natives will experience stability and success in their careers. Favourable changes, growth, and progress are indicated. Financially, you will enjoy good rewards of your hard work. Your investments of the past will reap very good profits making you well endowed and satisfied.

Relationships: You will share a good rapport with all the family members. Small misunderstandings might arise. Have patience and respect each other.

Health: Health will need some attention this year it will be a good idea to get a check up done. Be regular with your medication and keep your health parameters in check.

Lucky colour: Brown.

Compatible with: Pig, Dog and Sheep.

Monkey

Career and finance: Monkey natives will enjoy a good career and get good opportunities to prove their worth. You will come out with flying colours, but the advice is to be careful with documentation and paperwork. Finances will be good, but expenses will be high. Some unforeseen expenditure might upset your budget.

Relationships: You will have an average bonding with your near and dear ones this year. It is not a very exciting year for relationships. Try to nurture and maintain good vibes with family.

Lucky colour: White

Compatible with: Dog, Rat, and Dragon.

Rooster

Career and finance: Roosters will be ready to face all the challenges that are on the road to success. You need to be careful with your attitude and behaviour at the workplace. Finances will be good with a few ups and downs. Invest carefully and do not take any risk with money.

Relationships: Your relationships will be average this year. Give space to near and dear ones and try not to nit-pick.

Health: Health will be stable and you will be feeling enthusiastic. Try to use the extra spurt of energy in the right direction.

Lucky colour: White

Compatible with: Snake, Ox, and Dragon.

Dog

Career and finance: Dog natives will have a steady graph of success according to the Chinese zodiac sign predictions 2024. Your colleagues will be cooperative and will look up to you. You will enjoy the patronage of your superiors and win accolades. Financially, it’s a good year as there will be a steady rise in income. You might also get some unexpected money.

Relationship: You will enjoy a good relationship with all family members. There will be a good bonhomie amongst all. Your bonds with strengthen this year. You are likely to derive a lot of happiness on the domestic front.

Health: You need to work towards keeping yourself fine. Focus on a good diet plan and follow your exercise regime.

Lucky colour: Brown

Compatible with: Monkey, Rabbit, Tiger, and Horse.

Pig

Career and finance: Pig natives will get a lot of lucrative options and alternatives as per the Chinese zodiac sign predictions 2024. You need to weigh all the possibilities judiciously. If you are planning to change your work, consider all the aspects with due diligence. Financially, you will enjoy abundance of money with past investments also paying rich dividends.

Relationship: Your bonding with the family members is all set to increase. You will enjoy marital bliss and a good camaraderie with friends and all members of the family.

Health: You will be in the pink of health and feel energetic. This in no way means you can neglect your health. You need to be careful and work towards maintaining robustness.

Lucky colour: Black

Compatible with: Rabbit, Goat, and Tiger.

Remedy for the year 2024: Improve your luck by clearing clutter, adding wood elements and displaying dragon symbols in your house and workplace.

