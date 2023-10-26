Full Hunter’s Moon: How Will This Phenomenon Affect The Zodiacs?

October full moon, commonly known as hunter’s moon, which marks the transition of seasons, also ushers in many changes in emotions and thoughts of all the 12 zodiac signs. Astrologically, the moon is linked to our inner harmony, and its waning and waxing bring about waves of fervent feelings in us mortals. Here is everything you need to know about the hunter’s moon of 2023 and what it means for your sign.

Why is hunter’s moon special this year?

The October full moon will rise on the 28th of this month. During this time, a lunar eclipse will occur, taking place in the constellation of Taurus. For the uninitiated, a lunar eclipse is when the Earth is placed directly between both the Sun and the Moon, and its shadow is cast on the lunar surface. This time, it will be a partial lunar eclipse, visible in multiple countries, including Malaysia. It is slated to begin on 29 October at 3:36 am MYT and end at 4:53 am on the same night.

A nearly 100 per cent illuminated full moon can be witnessed on the nights of 28 and 29 October, with the moonrise occurring between 7:35 pm and 8:15 pm and ending at 8:21 – 9:21 am MYT on both days.

It is believed that a full moon coinciding with a lunar eclipse is quite influential for the emotional well-being of individuals. It could act as a trigger for the zodiacs to have breakthroughs in their relationships and help them significantly in their path of self-growth.

Full hunter’s moon: Historical and cultural significance

This full moon is called hunter’s moon because it marks the start of the hunting season just before the winter. As the moon rises after the harvest season, which clears fields of dense vegetation, it provides a clear view to hunters, making it easier to spot and hunt prey and gather enough meat for the cold season ahead.

The Farmer’s Almanac states that the first usage of the name hunter’s moon can be dated back to 1710. Since this full moon ushers in Autumn, it is also called Blood Moon, as the leaves of the trees change to this colour. Other names of the October full moon include drying rice moon, falling leaves moon, sanguine moon, freezing moon and migrating moon.

October full moon’s effects on the 12 zodiacs

Aries (21 March – 19 April)

Monetarily, this is the best time for the fiery Aries, symbolised by the ram. Financial stability and prosperity are on the cards for this cardinal sign. They will be blessed with new opportunities or growth in their existing job or business.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

This is a time for transformation for this fixed earth sign. This is one of the zodiac signs that will receive substantial positive influence from the hunter’s moon because it is occurring in its constellation this year. Taurians can let go of their past and look forward to a bright future this full moon.

Gemini (21 May – June )

This breezy and genial air sign needs to be wary of their karma. This full moon will bring out any skeletons that they have kept hidden in their closet. Alternatively, it also gives them a chance to clear their slate and come clean to their loved ones about any kind of secrets.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July )

This usually homely water sign symbolised by the crab will finally come out of its shell. Individuals born under the zodiac sign would want to socialise and meet new people this full moon. Perhaps singles might just find the love of their lives.

Leo (23 July – 22 August )

This period is all about public recognition of this fixed fire sign symbolised by a lion. Those with Leo as their birth sign are motivated by praise and adulation, and this full moon aligns perfectly with their core nature. The spotlight will be on the lions as they bask in fame and glory.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September )

Virgo, symbolised by the maiden, is a mutable earth sign known for its detail-orientedness and hard work. The full moon will benefit Virgos pursuing academics. Students and those wanting to take up higher studies should go for it, as this full moon certainly favours these instincts. Also, those working in the media and publishing industry would achieve something remarkable.

Libra (23 September – 22 October )

This air sign, symbolised by a weighing scale, is highly motivated by its personal and professional partnerships. Fortunately or unfortunately, this hunter’s moon is set to intensely affect the same. The foundation of Librans’ close and personal associations will be shaken, giving them a chance to evaluate their stand. This generally non-committal zodiac sign will be inclined to make tough decisions that would either make or break their relationships.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November )

This intense water sign is set to get even more serious with its emotional attachments and relationships during the hunter’s moon. The time will be filled with drama for this enigmatic and mysterious sign, and Scorpions should be prepared for either a separation or even a long-term association.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December )

This adventure-loving fire sign, symbolised by an archer, will focus more on their career and fitness. Sagittarians’ hard work at their jobs will finally pay off, and they will be presented with a promotion or a job offer.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January )

Capricorn is represented by a celestial sea goat and is ruled by Saturn. Always duty-bound, people of this tenth zodiac sign seldom do anything unconventional. However, this time, there is a change on the horizon. They will be more open to giving and receiving love. Romance might bloom for singles, and the couples can focus on adding excitement to the relationship.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February )

As the water carrier, this air sign will turn its attention towards matters of home and domestic life. During this full moon, the natives may get busy renovating or beautifying their existing homes or preparing for changes in family dynamics.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March )

Hunter’s moon holds great promise for this water sign, identified by twin fishes. The lunar event will inspire Pisceans to travel and communicate more during this period. Those working in the field of education will also get a lot of fulfilment during this period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What does the full hunter moon mean?

Full hunter’s moon ushers in the hunting season after the Harvest Moon of September. It also prepares the natives for the upcoming winter season.

– What time is the full hunter’s moon?

In Malaysia, it is slated to begin on 29 October at 3:36 am MYT and end at 4:53 am on the same morning.

– How does a full moon affect humans?

As the moon represents our inner world, a full moon brings about shifts in our emotions and thoughts.

– What is special about hunter’s moon?

Hunter’s moon is the first full moon after the harvest moon. It indicates the beginning of the hunting season. The tribes used to hunt and gather meat in preparation for the cold winter. This year, hunter’s moon is coinciding with the partial lunar eclipse, which is taking place in the constellation of Taurus.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy of David Besh/Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India