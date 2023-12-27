Venus the most important planet for love, romance, and relationships will transit to Sagittarius sun sign from Scorpio on 18 January getting stability and balance. Mars already transiting in Sagittarius and thus will get the celestial lovers together igniting passion. The Jupitrine influence will beget stability in relationships. The new moon on 11 January and full moon on 25 January are good days to manifest love and harmony in relationships. The first month of 2024 will get marital bliss for some zodiac signs. Some will find love and some might not be so lucky. Be positive and ready to make the best of your love life and relationships. Know all about January love horoscope 2024 for all the 12 zodiac signs.

January love horoscope 2024 for all the zodiac signs

Aries love horoscope

Couples

Aries sun sign natives will bond well with their partners and this January will get marital bliss for couples. A good holiday or adventure together will make you fall deeper in love with your partner. You will appreciate each other more and will have a good time in between the sheets.

Family

You are likely to bond well with the family. Your understanding is all set to improve.

Singles

Singles are going to have a good time with like-minded people and might single out special someone and the friendship is likely to culminate into love. Let cupid do his job while you enjoy the cosmic favours. Natives in love will be ready to say I do and is a good time for marriage.

Taurus love horoscope

Couples

Natives of Taurus sun sign might not have a good start to their relationship. They might face some compatibility issues among each other but as the month advances, the creases will be ironed out and you will enjoy bonhomie with your partner.

Family

Your relationship with your family members will be average. You need to improve your ties. You will require efforts. You might have some misunderstanding with your children or youngsters of the family.

Singles

Singles might be lonely and not able to find someone special just yet. Do not fret. Things happen when they are supposed to happen. You can focus on yourself in the meantime. Natives in love might be yo-yoing in their feelings.

Gemini love horoscope

Couples

Gemini sun sign natives will require all the patience and understanding to have a normal relationship with their partners. As the month advances, the dissension will escalate and you will need patience, perseverance, and perspiration to maintain domestic harmony.

Family

You need to be calm and be mindful of what to say to your family members and more importantly how you say. Some argument might result in unpleasantness.

Singles

Singles might feel lonely but might not be able to develop a good bond with the opposite sex. Patience is the word for you. Things happen when they are destined to, but you should never stop doing your best.

Cancer love horoscope

Couples

Cancer natives are all set for a hunky-dory time with their partners. The first two weeks of the month will be perfect. You might celebrate a special event together and increase the bonds of love. In the latter part of the month, you need to keep your ego in check.

Family

You are likely to enjoy family closeness and your understanding will increase and grow. Your bonds with children will strengthen and you will have a good time with the youngsters in the family.

Singles

Singles will be in luck as they are likely to find a partner with whom they will bond and gel well. You are likely to enjoy all the pleasures of a good companionship. Natives in love will be satisfied and content with their relationship. It is a good time to propose.

Leo love horoscope

Couples

Leo sun sign people will enjoy a good bonding and pleasant communion with their partners. Your love for each other will grow and strengthen. It is a good time to plan a family if you so desire as the stork are ready to pay a visit. The second fortnight will be harmonious and euphoric.

Family

You are likely to bond well with all family members and your family life will be pleasurable. You will bond exceptionally well with the youngsters in the family.

Singles

Singles will have a good time with like-minded people and you will be in no hurry to formalise the relationship. You need to know and understand each other well before taking the next steps. Natives in love will be in a comfortable relationship and will be in no hurry to tie the knot.

Virgo love horoscope

Couples

Virgo natives need to be calm and composed according to January 2024 love horoscope. You might be emotionally charged up and reactive especially in the first fortnight of the month. This might dampen the spirit of New Year a bit but as the month progresses, your bonding with your partner will improve and you are likely to enjoy the latter part of the month.

Family

You will be high strung and might be reactive towards family members which might upset them. In the latter half of the month, your closeness will increase, and you are likely to share a good rapport with all family members. It is a good time for conception and natives who are already blessed with children will get great joy through them.

Singles

The first half of the month is not a good time for bonding as you are likely to enjoy a no-strings attached relationship. The next half might see you socialising more and having more fun but any romantic liaison does not seem feasible at the moment. Natives in love should nurture their relationship suggests our 2024 January love horoscope.

Libra love horoscope

Couples

Libra natives will face some ups and downs in their relationship with their partner. You need to work on your mood swings this month, especially in the first fortnight. You need to work on improving the intimacy with your partner.

Family

You might have some disharmony with your siblings and family might be unhappy and distant. Be loving and considerate towards family members and respect the opinions of your near and dear ones.

Singles

Singles need to be sure of what they want and work towards it accordingly. It is not a favourable time for relationships at the moment and you are advised to refrain from getting into one. Natives in love might face some uncertainty and are advised not to take any major decision this month.

Scorpio love horoscope

Couples

Scorpio natives are all set to enjoy a good relationship with their partner. Your personal relationships are all set to grow and strengthen. You will share good intimacy with your partner and if you are planning a baby this month, this is the right time for conception.

Family

Family will be supportive and you will enjoy good moments with your near and dear ones. Some misunderstandings with the children might mar the otherwise perfect month, according to the January love horoscope 2024.

Singles

Singles will have a good time with like-minded people but the relationship is not likely to become permanent. Natives in love will have to wait for some time to get married as some obstacles might delay their marriage plans.

Sagittarius love horoscope

Couples

Sagittarius natives need to particularly control their temper and subdue their ego if they want harmony at home. You will be burdened with work and other responsibilities this month, therefore, try to make the time count whenever you are with your partner.

Family

You might not be able to give enough time to your family members and that might upset them, but they will be understanding and supportive. Your children’s achievements will bring joy to the family.

Singles

Singles need to be relaxed and manage their time well. You might be over burdened with work commitments and responsibilities and might not have enough time to socialise. Natives in love might be faced with similar issues and might have their partners complaining.

Capricorn love horoscope

Couples

Capricorn natives need to be careful with their words especially in the first half of the month. Learn to turn off the gas rather than trying to suppress the flame. ‘Silence is golden’ is the mantra for you this month or rehearse well before you communicate.

Family

Some misunderstandings with the seniors of the family might be upsetting for the entire family. The later half will be better, but efforts are required to smooth out the creases.

Singles

Singles will not be able to find a partner of their choice and liking and hence might feel lonely. Things happen when they are supposed to. Natives in love might face some opposition regarding the choice of their partner but things will settle down in your favour later this month.

Aquarius love horoscope

Couples

Aquarius natives will share cosy moments with their partners. In the first half of the month, your love for each other will increase, but the second half of the month might see some disagreements and discord. You just need to accept this. Try your best to get conviviality in relationships according to our January love horoscope 2024.

Family

You are likely to spend some precious moments with your family members.

Singles

Singles will have a good time with their special someone. Enjoy the time together as the stars are not favourable for marriage yet. Natives in love will be happy in their relationship but there will be some delay in tying the knot.

Pisces love horoscope

Couples

Pisces sun sign natives might start the month on a rocky note. Some difference of opinion may lead to contretemps and bitterness but as the month advances, your relationship will be back on track.

Family

You will have an average relationship with family members. Family might feel neglected and a little aloof. You need to make efforts towards peace and harmony. After mid-month, you will have a good bonding with the elders in the family.

Singles

Singles will be having a great time with the opposite sex but permanency is not indicated yet. Natives in love will be somewhat indecisive and marriage plans will have to be postponed.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Shutterstock

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India