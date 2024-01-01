The eternal ballet of the Moon and planets, the stunning performances of meteor showers and other astronomical events create amazing sky theatrics that never cease to surprise humans. Some of the major celestial events of 2024 are lined up to turn the dark skies into a vision of wonder.

Like always, the night sky of the New Year will be lit up by gorgeous full moons like the Wolf Moon in January, the Snow Moon in February and the Worm Moon in March. Besides these, the year also has several unique celestial events in store.

While a total solar eclipse is a standout, some of our neighbouring planets will also be visible during various moon phases. Additionally, meteor showers and lunar eclipses against a dark evening sky will make up a stellar spectacle in 2024.

Mark your calendar for some of the biggest celestial events of 2024

Quadrantids meteor shower: 3-4 January

The season of meteor showers begins just days after we ring in the new year. The event will be active between 26 December 2023 and 16 January 2024 but will reach its peak on 3-4 January.

It usually peaks for just a couple of hours with a dazzling display of light. This is because the fireball meteors cause larger explosions of light and colour that last longer than an average meteor streak.

The meteor shower draws its name from the now-defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, which is also its radiant (the point of origin). In 1922, when the International Astronomical Union (IAU) released a list of all the recognised modern constellations, this was left out. However, in today’s time, it is considered to rise from the modern constellation Bootes.

Unlike most meteor showers that originate from comets, this one was created by the asteroid 2003 EH1. This asteroid takes 5.52 years to complete one orbit around the Sun.

According to NASA, if favourable weather conditions prevail, as many as 60 to 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour. While it is mostly visible from the Northern Hemisphere, those in the Southern Hemisphere can see it till latitudes 50 degrees south. The waning Gibbous Moon will block out the fainter meteors.

According to various media reports, it will reach its zenith at around 12:53 am UTC on 4 January (around 8:53 am MYT) and can be seen across the sky.

Penumbral lunar eclipse: 25 March

Ushering in the 2024 eclipse season, the penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes only through the Earth’s outer shadow, called the penumbra, without entering the inner darker shadow zone, called the umbra. This makes it rather difficult to observe, as there are no defined portions of complete or partial darkness. Keen-eyed stargazers can only make out a light cast over the Moon’s surface.

The 2024 penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, Mexico, Central America and South America. It will take place between 4:53 am UTC (12:53 pm MYT) and 9:32 am UTC (5:32 pm MYT).

Total solar eclipse: 8 April

A total solar eclipse, visible against a clear evening sky, is a celestial event of great interest. On 8 April, North America will stand witness to this cosmic event.

NASA states, “Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast at around 11:07 am PDT (3:07 am MYT, April 9).” The path of totality (the trajectory of the total solar eclipse) will cross the US and Canada as the Moon passes over Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois, along with Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

Ahead of the final climax, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 3:42 pm UTC (11:42 pm MYT), and the eclipse will exit continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 pm NDT (4:46 am MYT, April 9).

It is extremely important to keep your eclipse glasses on while viewing the total solar eclipse.

Eta Aquarid meteor shower: 5-6 May

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will primarily illuminate the Southern Hemisphere sky during the pre-dawn hours, as the radiant of the Eta Aquarids lies in the Aquarius constellation, which is higher up in the southern sky. Under favourable conditions, expect to see almost 60 meteors per hour.

According to Space.com, in 2024, Eta Aquarids will be active between 15 April and 27 May and peak on 5-6 May. Since it falls closer to the new moon, it is likely to be seen in a dark sky with minimal interference from moonlight.

The Eta Aquarid meteors are caused by the debris left by the iconic Halley’s Comet, which will be next seen in 2061. When these dust particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they light up and form meteors, commonly called shooting stars. The Eta Aquarids are known for their high speed as they zoom past our planet at around 66 km/h, states NASA.

It is advised to head out to a dark location and lay flat on your back with your feet pointing towards the eastern sky. Get acclimatised to the darkness and gaze at the sky to catch a glimpse of the meteors as the shower peaks.

Perseid meteor shower: 12-13 August

Considered among the major celestial events, it is also one of the most dramatic meteor showers of the year. According to EarthSky, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak at 2:00 pm on 12 August UTC (10:00 pm MYT), making the morning sky of 11, 12 and 13 August the best times to witness the marvel. At its peak, nearly 60 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Since the first quarter moon will be brightening up the heavens with 50 per cent illumination, it is better to head out in the dark between midnight and dawn.

The Perseid meteor shower radiates from the constellation Perseus. However, it is interesting to note that the constellation is light-years away from the Earth, while the meteors pass from around 100 km from the planet’s surface.

The large 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet gives rise to this celestial event. It will be active from 17 July to 24 August and meteors can be seen across the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

Saturn at opposition: 8 September

All planets in the solar system make revolutions around the Sun along their orbits. During this time, the Earth finds itself directly between the Sun and any other distant planet. This phenomenon is termed as that planet at opposition.

During the time when Saturn reaches its opposition, it will be directly opposite the Sun, on the other end of the night sky. The ringed planet will also be at its closest approach to the Earth, called perigee, and appear at its brightest.

The giant planet will reside in the Aquarius constellation, and despite being a distant and outer celestial body, it will be visible to the naked eye from early sunset to sunrise across all regions where the moon is above the horizon.

Partial lunar eclipse: 18 September

Another splendid celestial event awaits you in September. The partial lunar eclipse is the third eclipse of the year and will occur on 18 September at 2:14 am UTC (10:14 am MYT). It will last until 3:16 am UTC (11:16 am MYT).

The eclipse will be visible from places where the moon will be above the horizon, including the Americas, the Atlantic Ocean, Africa, parts of Europe and Antarctica.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon enters the Earth’s penumbra and a pale dark cast can be observed on the satellite’s surface. Around 80 per cent of the lunar surface will be in the Earth’s shadow and at peak, only a small portion will reach the umbra zone.

Supermoon: 18 September

This is also the first supermoon of 2024, implying the Earth’s natural satellite will be at perigee. Located opposite the Sun, it will appear larger and brighter than usual. This full moon is dubbed the Full Corn Moon as it marks the harvest season. This phase will occur at 02:36 UTC (10:36 am MYT) and will be visible across places where the Moon is above the horizon.

Annular solar eclipse: 2 October

This major celestial event of 2024 occurs when the Moon is positioned between the Sun and the Earth. But being at apogee (the farthest point from the Earth), it is unable to completely block the Sun.

To skygazers, the Moon appears like a disk placed over the Sun, forming a bright ring around the former.

The path of totality of the second solar eclipse of 2024 falls mostly across the Pacific Ocean. The first sighting will take place at around 7:07 pm UTC (3:07 am MYT on 3 October) from Easter Island, where the local time will be 2:07 pm, states National Geographic. The Moon will then cross South America and cover parts of Chile and Argentina. Most regions on the path of totality will experience a partial eclipse.

Supermoon: 17 October

The second supermoon of 2024, this full moon heralds the hunting season. Thus named Hunter’s Moon, the phase will occur at 11:28 UTC (7:28 pm MYT) and can be seen across regions that will have the Moon above the horizon.

Supermoon: 15 November

This is the last supermoon of 2024 and will occur at 9:30 pm UTC (5:30 am MYT, November 16). The bright and glowing full moon is called the Beaver Moon, after the semiaquatic rodents that abound in North America. During this time, these fluffy animals begin to build their lodges to store food for the harsh winters.

Geminid meteor shower: 13-14 December

A stellar performance of the Geminid meteors concludes the major celestial events in 2024.

According to EarthSky, the shower will peak from 13 to 14 December at around 2:00 am local time across the globe. For those wishing to catch a glimpse of this theatrical display, be sure to head out under the night sky with minimal lighting at around 2:00 am. However, a bright waxing Gibbous Moon will make it very hard to spot these streaks.

While the Geminid meteor shower mostly favours the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere might catch a glimpse of fewer meteors. Ideally, at peak, the shower sees around 120 meteors per hour. According to NASA, the rate can also reach one meteor per minute.

The radiant lies in the constellation of Gemini, imparting the name. The higher it is in your visible sky, the more the chances of seeing a larger number of meteors. The Geminids are traced to the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is the best astronomical event in 2024?

A total solar eclipse on 8 April is one of the major celestial events in 2024. Several meteor showers are also lined up to make it a spectacular year for skygazers.

-What is the next cosmic event?

Some of the upcoming celestial events in 2024 include a total solar eclipse, meteor showers, a partial lunar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse. These are coupled with full moons and supermoons as well.

-Will there be a comet visible in 2024?

Although there are no confirmations, Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) might light up the skies in September or October 2024.

-What rare comet will be visible in 2024?

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) could be one of the rare sightings in late 2024.