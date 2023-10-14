Envy is a cardinal sin, an ugly killer of joy and gratitude that gets the best of us! Whether it’s beating yourself up after your colleague gets promoted, being spiteful of your best pal’s relationship or just feeling bitter by seeing happy folks on your Instagram feed – we’ve all been victims of jealousy. While all of us sin differently, you’ll find that some people are more prone to pile up feelings of jealousy than others. But why’s that? It’s probably in their stars. Some zodiac signs naturally exude resentment, anger, disappointment and paranoia – all of which can hinder their relationships as well as take a toll on their mental well-being. Let’s familiarise you with the most jealous zodiac signs in astrology!

Jealousy, the green-eyed monster, causes people to act in self-destructive ways and harm themselves or their close ones! So, recognising this trait and taking corrective measures before it’s too late should be your priority! When it comes to zodiac signs, Water signs are considered to be more jealous than their counterparts. Out of the three water signs, Cancer and Scorpio are known for being extremely deep, emotional, and borderline psychic. They’re very sensitive and take the smallest of things to heart, which makes them more susceptible to jealousy.

The ‘envy-ridden’ souls are spread across the Earth, Fire and Air signs as well. If you’re curious to know whether your envious streak arises as a result of your zodiac sign or not, keep reading our guide!

The most jealous zodiac signs in astrology, ranked

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

If jealousy was a human, it would be a Scorpio! The most jealous zodiac sign in the spectrum, Scorpio can be extremely manipulative and possessive to get what they desire. Ruled by Pluto, one of the most intense and foreboding planets, this sign actively anticipates betrayal and loss and jumps to the worst-case scenario! Then what? They get embroiled in an endless spiral of jealousy and suspicion.

The very passionate Scorpio will be totally dedicated and loyal towards you, but you dare not spike their curiosity by mentioning that ex or you’ll have to deal with massive outbursts or worse. Ghosting! Any potential threat to their relationships will unravel a dark side you don’t want to witness. If you’re friends with a Scorpio, keep your relationships cordial and don’t turn them into foes. Assure them and be happy for their success, because that’s the only way you won’t arouse their envy.

When the sign doesn’t get what it wants, it tries to start leveraging power plays and control dynamics to keep things in control. It’s very difficult to win their trust and if they don’t like you, you’ll know it at the get-go!

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Cancerians‘ jealousy stems from their emotionally sensitive nature and even a slight brush-off can trigger them. They’re very protective of their close entourage, and if someone breaks their trust or tries to find respite in a third person, Cancerians take it personally. If you’ve been in close contact with this sign, you know that they constantly need reassurance and open communication to calm their nerves.

Cancer is truly the mother of all zodiacs! However, this overprotective and caring nature can be smothering. If after giving you all their love and attention, they feel ‘umm..why didn’t they do the same for me?’, then you have some serious explanation to do. They’ll get into a passive-aggressive mode when hurting, and that’s your cue to plead and please them.

So, if you don’t mean serious business with a Cancerian, it’s better to walk away. However, if you’ve fallen head over heels for this sign, an earnest apology or caressing will go a long way!

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Like its ruling planet Sun, this fire sign wants to shine and anyone trying to steal their thunder will face their fiery temperament. Behind the facade of being confident and independent lies a Leo who fears abandonment and betrayal that sparks their jealousy. If you have dated or ever plan to date a Leo, the only way you can make the relationship work is by adoring them like a king or a queen. Let them take the spotlight, be their cheerleader and confidant and the sign is floored!

If you ever find a Leo turning to themselves or demanding (more than usual) attention – just know that they’re jealous. On the bright side, Leos are great at hyping their homies to do well in life and get all they desire, BUT, never do better than them. If someone is unimpressed by what Leos have to offer, they will make it their life’s mission to overdo everything until you appreciate their star power. All they want is to be loved and pampered!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

The Bull sign loves to bask in the finer experiences of life and craves all things luxury! For Taureans, material wealth stands atop the list of desires and anyone leading a more extravagant lifestyle than the sign arouses their jealousy. Taurus will get extremely pessimistic and even try to make you feel bad for leading such a luxurious lifestyle.

Apart from that, Taureans are extremely possessive in relationships, have major trust issues, are vulnerable and live in constant fear of losing their partner. Their jealousy peaks when the stability and security of the relationship are threatened, especially when their partner isn’t paying them too much attention. They also perceive their partner’s success as a threat to their security and comfort, another reason that sparks their envy. Feelings of inadequacy take centre stage if a Taurus feels like their partner’s achievements are overshadowing their successes. Only open and honest communication can mellow down their envy!

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos are extremely self-critical, always striving to better themselves and live up to their ‘perfectionist’ image. So, when they see someone else with the qualities and achievements they’ve long wished for, resentment builds up. Their biggest fear is a friend or a colleague outperforming them, and in no time, they unfurl their fury and wrath. Ruled by the planet of communication, Mercury, Virgos have a sharp tongue. Therefore, when they’re green with envy, they’ll take your case with harsh words and ill-intended jabs (most of which they don’t even mean).

Thankfully, Virgos are comparatively secure in relationships and rarely feel threatened by outside elements. When they feel unappreciated, they’ll simply walk out of the relationship rather than rile up and blast. Trust Virgos to be loyal and dedicated partners, who won’t burden you with their insecurities.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Beware of the fire sign’s hot-headed and impulsive streak! The overly competitive Aries becomes jealous if they perceive you as a rival when it comes to their relationships or personal successes. The sign considers itself the best, and when they think they’re being replaced, forgotten or neglected, their fragile egos get the best of them.

The sign seems intimidating on the surface, but underneath this harsh exterior is a tender and vulnerable heart that only needs love and care. When Aries is jealous, they’ll tell you upfront how they’re feeling rather than playing hard-to-understand. In matters of love, an envious Aries will either start putting more effort into the relationship or simply call it quits – there’s no in-between.

On the bright side, an angry Aries is relatively easy to calm down. Give them space, communicate, and apologise and all’s going to end well!

