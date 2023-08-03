Numerology is an occult science, connecting numbers to energies. There’s a mystic relationship between a number and coinciding events in life in numerology. We are constantly receiving cosmic energies or vibrations on Earth – some energies favour us while some cause challenges. Each of these energies is categorised by numbers, and once you explore the numbers you are exploring the energies behind them. Let’s see what August 2023 holds for you in terms of numerology.
Each person is defined by some numbers depicting the nature of a person, his behavioural patterns, and the positive and negative aspects of him, his attitude, aptitude, luck, money, and success. Let’s see what these numbers are.
Birthday Number or Root Number: The root number tells you about nature, behaviour, weakness, and strength. The date you were born, is your birthday number or lucky number. The root number for people born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 is 1. The root number for people born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 is 2. The root number for people born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 is 3. The root number for people born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 is 4. The root number for people born on 5, 14, and 23 is 5. The root number for people born on 6, 15, and 24 is 6. The root number for people born on 7,16, and 25 is 7. The root number for people born on 8,17, and 26 is 8. The root number for people born on 9, 18, and 27 is 9.
Life Path Number: This shows the path that you will be walking down in this lifetime. It shows your true nature, character, and your karmic debt. By adding the day, numerical month, and the year in which you were born and reducing to a single digit you get your life path.
Name Number or Destiny Number: This indicates what you are destined to do in your lifetime. It shows your desires are yearning and points to the strengths you should develop to fulfill them. Destiny number is calculated by numerically adding the alphabet in your full name (first, middle, and last) by reducing each name to a single digit, then adding up the total and reducing that to a single digit. – 1: A, J, S. 2: B, K, T. 3: C, L, U. 4: D, M, V. 5: E, N, W. 6: F, O, X. 7: G, P, Y. 8: H, Q, Z.9: I, R. This is the only number can be changed, played with, adjusted to make it compatible to other unchangeable numbers. We see a lot of people adding or deleting an extra alphabet in their name to make it compatible with their other numbers.
Sun Number: The sum of your birth date and month is your sun number. This does not change.
Personal Year Number: To determine the numerology personal year number, add together the Sun number and the current year (2023=7 for this year). For personal month number add current month number (8 for August) to the personal year number. Each year you will have a different personal year number. You need to calculate your personal month number. 6 is the universal month number for August 2023. (8+2023), 8 for August and 7 is the year number for 2023. For your personal month number for August 2023 add your Sun number to 6 (universal month number for August 2023) and see what the numbers have in store for you.
August 2023 numerology predictions
If the August personal month number is 1 you will be influenced by numbers 1, 6 and 7. This month will get you new opportunities and you need to be prepared to grasp them with both hands. Work will be very exciting, and you will reap rich dividends. You will be very passionate about everything this month, but the advice is to control your emotions. You will be full of energy and vitality and enjoy a good sex life. Relationships will be good and if you are single, you will be meeting your soulmate. Health will be good, and you will be looked up and admired by your colleagues. You will need to control your expenses this month.
Favourable dates – 1, 10, 19, and 28.
Number 2 people will be influenced by numbers 2, 6 and 7 indicating you need to put in efforts to maintain harmony and cooperation in relationships. It is a favourable time to nurture and follow your ambitions. The advice is to communicate frankly and openly with your colleagues. Stay away from arguments and conflicts and try not to take sides. Teamwork will help you achieve your goals and targets this month. In your personal life, you will have to work towards harmony. Be caring towards your family and try to spend more time with your loved ones. Take care of your health and spend time and effort towards self-care.
Favourable dates – 2, 11, 20 and 29.
You will be influenced by numbers 3,6, and 7 this month. Number 3 natives will be very creative and will be winning accolades at work. Your personal life will be satisfying, and you will be having a good time with family and friends. You will excel as a student, and it is a good time to acquire new skills and learning new technologies will be very beneficial for professional growth. Profits will be good, and you will be enjoying the extra money. Your loved ones might feel neglected, and you need to find a balance between work and play.
Natives whose personal month number for August is 4 will be influenced by numbers 6 and 7 besides 4. They will need to pull up their socks if they want to achieve their goals. August 2023 will be very demanding month for you professionally and nothing will come easily. You will have to work very hard, and results will be slow and hard to get. You need to focus on working smart with planning and coordination. Your personal life will need attention. Your loved ones might be feeling neglected. Prioritise your health and self-care. It is not a good month to propose and get married.
Favourable dates- 4, 13, 22, and 31.
wth. Profits will be good, and you will be enjoying the extra money. Your loved ones might feel neglected, and you need to find a balance between work and play.
Favourable dates – 3, 12, 21, and 30.
This month, the natives of personal number 5 will have to step out of their comfort zone to achieve their personal and professional goals. You will be influenced by numbers 5, 6, and 7 indicating changes in your life. A job change is big possibility and businesspeople might be adding new dimensions to their line of work. On the personal front, you might feel adventurous and try out different things together. There might be some disagreements within the family and with patience and perseverance you will be able to sort it out. Health might need attention.
Favourable dates – 5, 14, and 23.
Natives whose personal month number is 6 will be influenced by numbers 6 and 7. Professionally, you are going to have an average August. You will be comfortable and relaxed at work and things will be stable without much up and down. You need to control your expenses and be judicious with money. The focus this month will be relationships. You will have to work hard to create harmony and peace at home. Invest your time and energy in strengthening the bonds with your family. Invest in good friends and nurture all relationships.
Favourable dates – 6, 15, and 24.
The number 7 natives will be influenced by number 6 and 7. You might be over ambitious at work and set high targets for yourself. You will face some difficulties to achieve these standards causing anxiety and restlessness. Set realistic targets and pace at work, strategise, and plan the work schedules with consultation and consent of your colleagues and co- workers. Finances will be lesser than expected. Family will be supportive and caring.
Favourable dates – 7, 16, and 25.
Number 8 people will be the favoured ones this month and will see advancement in their careers and experience financial stability. It is a good time to invest and trade but you need to exert caution. Invest only under the guidance of a professional. Relationships might take a back seat this month as your work will keep you on tenterhooks. You might face some small health issues and you need to be following a healthy diet and exercise regime.
Favourable dates – 8, 17 and 26.
For number 9 natives, this month will be special as you are all set for new beginnings. The numbers influencing you are 6, 7 and 9. Your outlook towards work and relationships are likely to undergo a drastic change. You will be following your heart this month, but the advice is not to be over-emotional and sentimental. You might be taking time off from work to indulge yourself and your family with an exciting holiday. Financial gains are indicated. Some investment from the past will yield high gains. You will be inclined towards charity-related work this month. Your investment in self-care will give you robust health this month.
Favourable dates – 9, 18 and 27.
