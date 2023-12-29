Remember when Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa said, “The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place..” While we all wish we could live in a warm and fuzzy fantasy world, life hits us hard and we’re often cursing our luck. Every year brings new opportunities, new decisions and new choices and all of us are hoping 2024 to be phenomenal. For some zodiac signs, 2024 will surely be a blessing. However, other zodiacs might find themselves caught up in a series of unfortunate events and obstacles as the stars aren’t in their favour. Let’s take you on a journey through the cosmos and familiarise you with the four unlucky zodiac signs that’ll have a challenging 2024.

2024 looks different for everyone, but it certainly promises more fun and surprises for all regardless of your zodiac sign, so don’t worry! Just because some folks will have a bit more cosmic luck on their side, doesn’t mean fortune Gods have nothing in store for you. Let’s explore the fate of these unlucky zodiac signs.

Four zodiac signs that will be unlucky in 2024

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancerians, 2024 will bring joy and success as well as pain and failure. You’ll finally let go of all the negativity and hurt that your trusted ones have given you, becoming a totally new person who seeks and embraces change. The upcoming year is filled with emotional hurdles, so don’t shy away from indulging in self-love and having an open line of communication with your loved ones.

On the bright side, your social circle, friendships and relationships will be at an all-time high in the middle of 2024. You’ll be surrounded by people who adore and love you and even chance upon a soulmate through your network of friends. Your love life will be crazy and chaotic, and things will get intense if you act wisely. Steer clear of lover’s quarrels! There’s also a Mars retrograde in your zodiac sign that can cause friction in relationships towards year-end and into 2025. This year will be fairly good from a family point of view and domestic bliss will bring you joy.

Coming to finances, you have to protect your future security by doing some research and managing how you allocate your wealth. Consult experts, be open to new ideas, tweaks and adjustments that will benefit you. Make finances your homework project and work seriously on it.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Leos, you might encounter some intense energy from Saturn and Pluto and face some unexpected obstacles in 2024. 2024 will take you through a series of professional setbacks and strained relationships. But with your charisma and confidence, you can thrive in the face of adversity. You have to be humble and open to new experiences, embrace your creativity and venture outdoors to boost your spirits. By seeking guidance and reaching out to your close entourage, you can navigate many trials and tribulations.

Notably, the planet of expansion, Jupiter, will enter your realm after June 2024 – imbuing your life with joy that will last through the rest of the year. The upcoming year will be full of epiphanies and realisations as you come to terms with the losses in your life and find meaning out of those to move ahead gracefully.

When it comes to love life, 2024 comes with highs and lows. You might have to move away from your loved ones, or you might even fall in love with someone who lives far away. Navigating the distance will be challenging. From a family point of view, things look tumultuous. Family discords will happen frequently in the first half of 2024, so tread with patience and caution. Things will likely take a positive turn towards the second half.

Lastly, your health and career horoscope aren’t the best either. Pay special attention to your eating habits, steer clear of fights that will drain your mental health and avoid unnecessary journeys. In terms of career, you will feel overwhelmed and unmotivated to complete daily tasks and your colleagues might add to workplace hindrances. But the second half of 2024 will be much better professionally.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Your shy and hesitant nature will do you more harm than good in 2024, Virgos. It’s time to shed away your insecurities and self-deprecating streak and grab every opportunity that knocks at your door. You might have trouble executing your plans because of being precision oriented. All we suggest is that you be open-minded, social and carefree instead of beating yourself up for every hiccup. Your meticulous approach will be disrupted by the cosmos, leading you into unchartered territories and uncertainty. Don’t stress and overthink – at least that’s what your stars are asking.

Whether it’s romantic and family relationships or friendships – communication is the key theme for you in 2024. Forge deeper connections by having uncomfortable conversations, asking big questions, delving into the future and discussing each other’s hopes and fears. 2024 is also a great time to solidify your friendships as this is where you’ll find a lot of joy. Plan get-togethers, coffee-catchups, mini getaways, dinners, and chill sessions with your pals.

As for money and finances, it’s time to plug away the restrictions, go a little easy and invest where you think there’s potential. Be open-minded (and just a little speculative) and you’ll see a noticeable shift in your financial status.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Stubborn Scorpios, your sense of control will be challenged in 2024. So, brace yourself for the unexpected. You’ll shift and evolve in many ways, outgrowing many people, relationships and jobs that you once held dear to you. The presence of Saturn can cause turbulence in matters of dating, romance and true love, making them harder to attain and enjoy.

Your bull-headed nature on wrong things can be very disastrous. It’s time to get free-spirited and concentrate on work. Unleash and execute your ideas about wealth, revenue creation and savings and you might get blessed with the stream of money and security that comes with it. Just have faith in your abilities.

Coming to love and relationships, the first half looks promising. There are good chances of both marriage and engagement, and even married couples will thrive in this period. However, the second half of 2024 looks quite packed, and you won’t be able to spend as much time with your partner. This could lead to altercations, which is why you need to stay calm and try to be more accommodating of their needs.

(Hero and feature image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which zodiac signs will be unlucky in 2024?

Cancer, Leo, Virgo and Scorpio will most likely be unlucky in 2024.

Which is the unlucky animal sign in 2024?

Dog and Horse Chinese zodiac animals will be unlucky in 2024.