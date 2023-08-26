Having a disastrous run on dating apps? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! Despite flaunting your most enticing pictures, adding a witty-sounding bio and even buying premium subscriptions on Tinder or Bumble, many of you struggle to find decent matches or have people you really like right-swipe you. This cycle of persistently trying to find the ‘love of your life’ (or just match with them) is quite exhausting and many of you are fogged by thoughts like ‘am I so unlucky in love’? It’s time you stop beating yourself up about it because this might not be your fault after all! If you really want to blame something, turn to your stars. Your zodiac sign can reveal a lot about your dating behaviour, even guiding whether you’ll taste success on dating apps or not.

Astrology enthusiasts believe that certain zodiac signs have some innate qualities that help them navigate the online dating world better. Whether it’s the attention-grabbing Leo that promises to take you on an exciting ride or the passionate Scorpio who’ll deeply invest their time and energy towards each virtual connection – some zodiac signs are born to rule the dating app scene.

Let’s familiarise you with the zodiac signs who are bound to enjoy massive success on dating apps! Just because you don’t belong to any of these signs, doesn’t mean you’ve to quit using dating apps altogether! You can always approach these zodiac signs to help you out with setting up your profile and other dating tips! It won’t hurt to go that extra mile for landing your dream match. Isnt it?

Zodiac signs destined to have more success on dating apps

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

If you’ve swiped right on someone for their extremely ‘paw-retty’ photos with their pet pooch, it’s likely that they’re a Cancerian. A Cancerian’s dating profile is nothing short of a rollercoaster, with the sign beautifully encapsulating all their passion, desires and aspirations that make them so relatable and swipe-worthy! Not to miss their stunning curation of photos that lure people into joining their Insta-worthy travel escapades. Overall, if you want a masterclass on how to build a ‘too-good-to-resist’ dating app profile, trust Cancerians to be your guide!

While you might think they’ve laid bare their true selves online, Cancerians are a lot more complex in real life. They use their protective shell while online dating, only letting their guard down if they’ve truly fallen for you. Represented by crabs, this sign shuttles back and forth like a real-life crab when it comes to dating. If you haven’t caught their fancy after a few conversations, you’ll never get past their guarded shell. Cancerians’ mysterious aura makes them hard to resist and if you’ve virtually locked horns with this zodiac sign. So, be ready to have your patience tested!

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Leos crave attention, which is why they’ll leave no stone unturned in building a grand presence on dating apps. Leos’ profiles invite you to experience great adventures and promise a life full of excitement and fun. They also weave their words in a fascinating manner, so there’s no way you’ll not be tempted to pursue them.

Since they enjoy all the attention and being in the spotlight, it’s likely that they’ll take charge of all your dating app conversations and even relationships. Furthermore, their thirst for validation makes them swipe right on literally everyone with little or no intention to strike up a conversation. Considering these narcissistic traits, Leos definitely shouldn’t go for people with the best photos but with those willing to click hundreds of theirs. Nonetheless, these charmers are here to rule the dating landscape.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Extremely meticulous in their ways, Virgos take their own sweet time to build a striking and memorable profile as they strive for nothing less than perfection. The earth sign knows how to create a soothing visual appearance with its keen eye for balance and aesthetics. It won’t even come as a surprise if they have a ‘dating app etiquette’ guide to navigate the online world!

Well-crafted bios are another major green flag that helps Virgos attract matches. Simple, to the point and without giving away too much information – Virgos know how to engage people. Without twisting things, Virgos will spell out what they’re looking for on their dating profile to ease the confusion of potential matches. And take it from us, there’s nothing more attractive than someone who knows what they want and is willing to put effort into it.

If you’re planning a date with a Virgo, make sure you’re punctual, well-dressed (no wrinkled outfits please) and have a tidy apartment. Or else, they’ll waltz off!

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios are the red flags we’ve all fallen head over heels for, only to regret later. Despite having a notorious reputation, Scorpios manage to pull amazing matches on dating apps because let’s face it – they’re absolutely gorgeous! One look at their charming pictures and you’ll be gushing. While they’re mostly scavenging dating apps for casual encounters, however, once you suit their fancy, they might even think you’re their soul mate.

They’re very blunt with their words. So, you’ll find their profiles decorated with short and witty captions without beating around the bush. People often find Scorpions’ straightforward and brazen nature attractive, having no second thoughts while swiping right on them. If you’re lucky enough to be pursued by a Scorpio, get ready for an extremely passionate and unforgettable romantic ride. The only problem is, they’re too difficult to entice!

If you belong to any of these zodiac signs, we really envy you!

(Hero image credit: DocuSign/ Unsplash)

(Feature image credit: Nik/ Unsplash)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which zodiac sign is most successful on dating apps?

Cancer, Leo, Virgo and Scorpio enjoy massive success on dating apps.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong