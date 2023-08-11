Serial killer documentaries, movies, and podcasts never fail to catch our fancy. True crime has taken the internet by storm, thanks to the spine-chilling narratives that make us wonder what’s really brewing in the twisted psyche of these murderers. While extreme antisocial behaviour, empathy-lacking attitude and desire to engage in violent acts or seek revenge can be some common psychological traits these serial killers share, there’s another shocking trend among them that’ll blow your mind. The world’s most dangerous criminals share the same four zodiac signs! Scary right?

If you don’t believe that astrology can dictate this ‘serial killer stereotype‘, let’s take you through an interesting study by Lauren Skirvin. The ‘armchair astrologist’ joined the dots between true crime and astrology and came to a surprising conclusion. In one of her Tiktok videos, Lauren put together a list of the most notorious killers history has witnessed alongside each of their zodiac signs. It turned out, all of those serial killers belonged to only four zodiac signs. Lauren also identified another interesting pattern — there was one sign from each of the four elements of Astrology. These are Gemini (air sign), Pisces (water sign), Sagittarius (fire sign) and Virgo (earth sign).

Do you belong to any of these serial killer zodiac signs? If yes, chances are you possess an emotionally entangled, twisted and dark side (that’s better left unleashed)! Let’s familiarise you with the notorious traits of these zodiac signs that push them on the edge of becoming a serial killer. Keep reading!

Zodiac signs shared by the world’s most dangerous serial killers

Gemini (May 21 to June 20) — Jeffrey Dahmer, David Berkowitz

Reigning high in the serial killer category is Gemini, to which the dreaded ‘Milwaukee Cannibal’ aka Jeffrey Dahmer belongs. One of the most dangerous murderers and sex offenders ever convicted in America, Dahmer killed and dismembered around 17 young men and boys. After luring the victims to his house on some pretext, he tortured them to death.

If this monstrosity wasn’t enough, Dahmer indulged in necrophilia and cannibalism in many of his later murders. He was finally put behind bars in the early 1990s, only to be killed by a fellow inmate in 1994. You can also watch the Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story if you’re fascinated to know how he turned into a grave serial killer.

Another convicted serial killer belonging to this sign is David Berkowitz. The terrifying ‘Son of Sam’ was behind eight shootings that took place in New York in the 1970s. After terrorizing New Yorkers, evading the biggest police manhunt in the city’s history and leaving distasteful letters mocking the authorities and promising further crimes, Dahmer was finally arrested in 1977. He’s currently in a maximum-security prison, serving six consecutive life sentences.

Apart from them, some of the other Gemini-born serial killers include Mary Bell, Kenneth Bianchi, Richard Chase, Danny Rolling, Arthur Shawcross, Catherine Birnie as well as Robert Lee Yates.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22) — Ed Gein, Richard Biegenwald

Virgo takes the award for the most dreaded sign of the zodiac cycle. Their meticulous and exacting nature helps them cover up the crime scenes really well, limiting the possibility of being caught. Virgos are very secretive in nature and are likely to take all their heinous secrets to the grave. The industrious earth sign also doesn’t like to waste time or resources, castrating their victims in one go.

Let’s talk about Ed Gein, a man who committed murders around his hometown of Plainfield, Wisconsin. The Butcher of Plainfield wasn’t only a killer, but also a body snatcher who committed insane acts like exhuming corpses from cemeteries and carving keepsakes and trophies from their bones and skin. He finally died at a psychiatric institution in 1984. The criminal served as an inspiration for fictional serial killers in movies like The Silence of the Lambs, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, as well as Psycho.

Coming to Richard Biegenwald, this serial killer murdered six people in Monmouth County, New Jersey. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole, following which he died in prison in 2008.

Other Virgo-born killers include Terry Blair Dean Carter, Andrew Cunanan, Albert DeSalvo, Henry Lee Lucas, Paul Bernardo, Gerald Stano, Marybeth Tinning, Rodney Alcala as well as ‘Grim Sleeper’ Lonnie Franklin Jr.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21) — Ted Bundy, Edmund Kemper

The thrill-seeking Sagittarians thrive on adventure, looking for activities to get their adrenaline high. Despite their overly optimistic nature, they can quickly get upset with you. If you’re off their good books, watch out for yourself! Their impulsiveness and spontaneity can take an ugly route, so beware!

While this serial killer needs no introduction, let’s briefly take you through the murderous escapades of Ted Bundy. One of the most popular serial killers, Ted preyed on several women and girls before and during the 1970s. Several books, movies and TV series have chronicled the tale of the killer, who confessed to 30 murderers committed in a span of four years. As for his actual victim count, no one knows!

Talking about Edmund Kemper, this serial killer and necrophile murdered multiple people, including his paternal grandparents as well as his mother. Most of his victims were female college students and hitchhikers. Kemper enticed the victims into his vehicle and killed them.

Dylan Klebold, Rosemary West, as well as Dennis Nilson, are some of the other serial killers belonging to this zodiac sign.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20) — John Wayne Gacy, Richard Ramirez

How come a compassionate water sign like Pisces end up being home to so many serial killers? Well, history is proof! When faced with difficulties, this acutely sensitive sign often wanders into the realm of fantasy as a way to cope. You’ll often see some Pisceans living beyond reason or reality, which is also because the planet of dreams, Neptune, rules them. The sign’s easily wounded ego leads it to the path of revenge or domination. Once their violent fantasies start coming to fruition, there’s no stopping them!

The sadistic John Wayne Gacy is the most dreaded out of all Pisceans, who sought pleasure by inflicting pain and abuse on others. Gacy’s known for torturing at least 33 boys and young men to death inside his ranch house. He got the reputation of a ‘Killer Clown’ because of his public stints as a clown prior to his arrest.

On the other hand, Richard Ramirez hot arrested for 43 charges including several murders in California. The infamous night stalker, who always worked at night, wore black on his murder sprees to blend in with his surroundings. According to Ranker, he was quoted in an interview saying, “We’ve all got the power in our hands to kill, but most people are afraid to use it. The ones who aren’t afraid, control life itself.” Such was his psyche!

Other serial killers belonging to the Pisces zodiac sign include Donald Henry Gaskins, Randy Steven Kraft, Dennis Radar ‘BTK killer’, Eric Edgar Cooke, Aileen Wuornos and Delphine LaLaurie.

We’re definitely staying cautious of these serial killer zodiac signs!

