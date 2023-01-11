Your Complete Chinese New Year Gift Guide For 2023

Gift-giving during the Chinese New Year is a tradition that we practise, as a token of appreciation, respect as well as sending wishes. The process of picking the perfect gift can be overwhelming, hence we at Augustman, put together this ultimate list – there’s something for everyone – making the task easier for you.

A Chinese New Year gift guide for 2023

FERRAGAMO

More than mere garments, the Ferragamo’s Lunar capsule are figurative surrealism art pieces by Maximillian Davis. Highlighting the eye of a rabbit that resembles a ruby, emanating purity and peacefulness, Ferragamo brings festive looks to the next level. Look closer and you will find peach blossom reflected on the iris, symbolising a better luck for the year.

BLANCPAIN

A combination of both the aged-old lunisolar Chinese calendar with the Gregorian calendar, the Blancpain Villeret Traditional Chinese Calendar is the perfect timepiece for the occasion. The 50-piece limited edition watch is also equipped with a sapphire case back engraved with the zodiac sign of the year.

HENNESSY

A bottle of classic Hennessy V.S.O.P, X.O, or Paradis is the regular guest on most Chinese New Year dinner table. This year, the Maison Hennessy invited the contemporary Chinese painter Yan Pei Ming to take over the helm for the CNY limited edition bottle collection. With every stroke done so thoughtfully, the expressionist artist brings the zodiac printing to life.

KIEHL’S

Pulling an all-nighter is a common practice for some household and taking extra good care of your skin is more important than usual. The star player of the game has got to be Kiehl’s, especially the Ultra Facial Cream that is lightweight yet hydrating. To spice things up, Kiehl’s unveiled their Lunar New Year limited edition featuring artist Shan Jiang and his vibrant and vivid rabbit illustrations.

SAMSUNG

Offering a wide range of colour options, the Bespoke Edition is here to unleash the colourful side of us. Pick from the playful yellow, the empowering red (also the most festive colour), the earthy Khaki, the sophisticated Navy, the eye-catching Bora purple and the versatile white. If you fancy a mix and match, go ahead and customise your very own colour combination here.

JAEGER-LECOULTRE



If you are looking for a gift that is timeless, look no further. With moon-phase and date displays being the natural choice of complications to mark the Lunar New Year, the Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon Moon unites the technical virtuosity of the self-winding Calibre 983 with the enduring beauty of a pink gold case and eggshell-white dial.

THE RuMa HOTEL AND RESIDENCES

Gift doesn’t always have to be tangible; it could be a frabjous experience. Treat your loved ones with a surprise staycation in The RuMa Hotel and Residences. Otherwise, a Spring Afternoon Tea at The Librari @ The RuMa – where you get tapas style afternoon tea with an extensive library – is a good idea too. And if you are more of a booze kind of person, the Shanghainese Peddlers Gin session hits right up your alley.

LOONEY TUNES X BOSS

Speaking of rabbits, there’s no debate that Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes is probably the most famous rabbit of all time. From varsity jacket to cuff links, the collaboration between Looney Tunes and BOSS caters to different dressing style and occasions – a versatile yet seasonable gift.

