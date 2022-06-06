Bask in the sun, breathe in that fresh air, and try your hand at the best outdoor activities in Malaysia.

Malaysia is home to a unique mix of stunning national parks, pristine beaches, colonial architecture and magnificent skyscrapers. If your goal is to be more adventurous, whether in an extreme sport or by including more nature walks, we can help you expand the horizon. Your hectic schedule and being indoors all day can take a toll on you, so it’s great to take a breather with mother nature. Not only does it help reduce stress, but it makes you feel better about exploring Malaysia’s flora and fauna.

If you want to embrace the outdoors, consider adding Hulu Langat’s Skytrex and Gua Damai Extreme Park to your weekend plans. For a challenge, try white water rafting. Celebrate your milestones in Pahang’s famed A Little Farm On The Hill. This serene organic farm in Janda Baik is perfect for celebrations amidst the pristine scenery. Are you ready for an adventure? Head over to these spots below.

Book yourself an adventure of a lifetime with these best outdoor activities in Malaysia:

A little farm on the hill

Need an idea for a memorable birthday celebration? Head over to A Little Farm On The Hill. Located in Bentong, Pahang, this scenic estate is where you and your guests can experience delicious farm-to-table meals out in nature. The sophisticated venue offers a modern rustic farmhouse decor filled with various textures – perfect for the ‘gram. There are two rooms available for booking: Dining Room and Farmhouse. For a party of 12, book the Dining Room. Consider the Farmhouse if you’re hosting 36 pax. Plus, the space promises a serene view of the entire farm. Cooking classes and gardening classes are also available for booking.

Drop them an email (info@alittlefarmonthehill.com) to inquire about their seasonal menus.

Skytrex

Located in Hulu Langat, Skytrex Sungai Congkak is where you can go for a quick escape. Surround yourself in lush greenery whilst practising a strict no phone detox. Whether with family or friends, challenge yourself to physical activities, ranging from flying fox to rope courses. Choose between the River Thrill (intermediate) and the Rapid Extreme (advanced). Be sure to purchase your tickets online before heading over.

Gua Damai Extreme Park

It’s time to show off your rock climbing skills at the Batu Caves Gua Damai Extreme Park. With over 100 routes to choose from, adrenaline junkies can challenge themselves through abseiling, caving tours, tree climbing, and more – check out their packages here. For advanced rock climbers, expand your skills by picking up the South East Asia Climbing Federation Level 1 certification. Priced at RM180 per person, the module comprises basic climbing techniques, top-rope climbing, climbing call, etc.

Head over to this website for more info.

Gopeng White Water Rafting

Are you ready for a thrilling adventure? Head over to Gopeng to check white water rafting off your list. The tranquil town located outside of Ipoh is known for its beautiful greenery and recreational activities. Get up close and personal with nature as you ride through various rapids and cooling waters. Perfect for family and friends, the sport is also great as a team-building activity. Trust us; you’re going to love the thrill.

Head over to this website for more info.

Paragliding in Bukit Jugra and Kuala Kubu Bharu

Enjoy panoramic views by booking a paragliding adventure. Each journey begins at Bukit Jugra and Kuala Kubu Bharu. With prices ranging between RM240 and RM250, Paragliding Malaysia offers a chance of a lifetime as you soar with their licensed and insured pilot — passenger insurance will be covered too.

Head over to this website for more info.

(Main and featured image: Victor Freitas/ Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur