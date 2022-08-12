Michelle Chua Underlines The Role Of Running In Her Life To #LiveUplifted With ASICS

With ASICS’ #LiveUplifted campaign, Michelle Chua learned that running keeps her going no matter the what the world throws at her — and its crucial role during post-partum recovery.

The release of ASICS‘ latest GEL-KAYANO™ 29 — in conjunction with the #LiveUplifted campaign — is one of much fanfare. The first-rate stability shoes for running, given a minimal yet powerful design change, stays true to its KAYANO heritage which started in 1993. Just like predecessor GEL-KAYANO™ 28, the newest GEL-KAYANO™ 29 (which launches on 29 July 2022) is all about a balanced mindset and a supportive feel with every step.

For Michelle Chua, an avid runner who started running in 2011, these are elements she can relate to. After all, running is what keeps her uplifted. “The moment I lace up my shoes, it’s just me, the road, and time”, says Michelle. “All you have to do is put one foot in front of the other to keep going”, she continues. Running, after all, has become a lifestyle and an essential outlet on the road to post-partum recovery for the new mother.

ASICS — in the spirit of the #LiveUplifted campaign that runs together with the all-new GEL-KAYANO™ 29 — raises a vital and significant inquiry. What do you do when the going gets tough, and how do you stay optimistic and hopeful?

“It’s a discipline. Running has brought a lot of positive values into my life. When something is going wrong, I choose how I want to react and respond to it. It’s all about taking things one step at a time,” asserts Michelle. Despite hurting her back during gymnastics, Michelle found hope and optimism in running — a sport she began to train even more when a group of friends took her on longer runs.

Michelle, born in 1991, stresses the gravity of wearing the right pair of shoes when running. “I need to make sure my shoes keep me injury-free and comfortable”, emphasises Michelle. According to her, the right pair of shoes need to have proper bounce, the perfect cushioning, to be very responsive — regardless of the type of runs.

She finds those exact elements and components in the GEL-KAYANO™ 29. “Just like the previous Kayano series, the GEL-KAYANO™ 29 provides very good support, especially for the plantar. I really love that about this new release,” conveys Michelle. The athlete also reiterates how essential the GEL-KAYANO™ 29’s stability can be when she feels an incoming injury and fatigue.

For the new mother of eight-month-old baby boy, running has also helped her tremendously on her journey to recovering from post-partum. Her pregnancy wasn’t easy and she sought out running as her way to heal — and to stay uplifted despite the challenges. Michelle, who runs at five in the morning, credits running as the reason she’s even better now with time management.

“With the baby, every thing has changed. I have to follow his schedule. I wake up at five and do my runs before getting the food ready for the family. All before they wake up,” she adds. When it comes to competing, Michelle’s proudest moment occurred in 2018 when she managed to get on the podium for the annual Kuala Lumpur Marathon.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbow for the runner. “When I was delivering my baby, I was hoping for a natural birth but I had to have an emergency C-section. The moment the doctor mentioned that I have to go to the operating theatre, all I had in my mind was how I would go through that”, she mentions. “Can I run again? How will the recovery be like? Those were the questions I asked myself,” Michelle resumes. Her advice for anyone going through a time: find something that keeps you going and things will get better eventually.

In the spirit of ASICS‘ #LiveUplifted campaign, Michelle aims to return to competition this year at the 2022 Kuala Lumpur Marathon with the goal of setting her own personal best — her first since running a marathon in 2017. How about you? What keeps you uplifted?

The ASICS GEL-KAYANO™ 29, part of ASICS’ flagship running range, is now lighter and sleeker than its predecessor. The shoes are fitted with LITETRUSS™ Construction for increased stability and FF BLAST PLUS™ Cushioning in the midsole for softer landings. Described as the lightest GEL-KAYANO™ ever, the KAYANO™ 29 also comes with improved comfort and breathability with the help of an engineered knit upper and OrthoLite X-55™ sockliner.

The ASICS GEL-KAYANO™ 29 is priced at RM699 — available at the ASICS official store and online. Learn more about the latest KAYANO by heading to its official website HERE.

Credits:

editor MARTIN TEO | concept RONN TAN | production THREEBOX STUDIO | gel-kayano 29 shoes ASICS MALAYSIA | hair & makeup KENNY YEE | location KOMUNE LIVING AND WELLNESS