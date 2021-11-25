Technogym Ambassadors Share Their Advice On Exercise

What are you fitness goals now, and how have they changed over the years?

I am 56 this year and from being just a gym rat focused on lifting weights, I have sensibly added daily cardiovascular activities that help keep my heart healthy, as well as keep me lean. Honestly, I hated cardio – all types of cardio – but I have been running every day on Technogym’s MyRun, which makes cardio easily accessible and fun, in the morning and hitting the weights in the evening.

I have been reading a lot and took time to get my ISSA certification (including PT and nutritionist) and this has helped me work out a holistic plan for myself. The key is sustainability as I want to be mobile until I turn a 100 years old!