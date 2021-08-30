Technogym’s Newly-Launched Bike Will Keep You Fit And Healthy At Home

With the New Year’s being only three months away, now seems like the perfect time to get a head start on the life-changing resolutions that’s to come. With Technogym’s innovative technology, achieving those goals will be easier than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Technogym Malaysia (@technogym.malaysia)

It’s no secret that Covid-19 pandemic has brought this fast-moving world to a standstill. With its massive impact, it seems like the only strategy to curb the rapid spread of the disease is to follow social distancing. The implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) has definitely changed everyone’s lives, with most people having to spend much, if not all, their time at home—which also means that people will have far fewer opportunities to be physically active.

Indoor cycling has taken the world by storm, though mainly due to the pandemic. The number of reasons for its fame include convenience, time-efficiency, not being dependent on the weather, and it literally takes zero effort to clean up! Hence many cyclists have started looking into the effortless sport, and even after life begins to go back to normal—people will still have plenty of chances to use it in the future.

With that being said, the Technogym Cycle might just be the perfect indoor bike for you to get started. It combines functionality and ease of use—designed to accommodate users of all ages, levels and with a maximum weight of 180 kilograms. Not only that, the differentiated density saddle also offers maximum comfort and support that can be adjusted during the exercise routine, without having to get off.

The Technogym Cycle is the ideal bike for any home environment, it is solid and sturdy with its wide and comfortable seat, yet it doesn’t take up much space—it is less than one square metre and 60 centimetres wide. The bike comes with an array of features, one of them being the instant adjustments available—it is conveniently placed on the handlebar, making it easy to change intensity with the greatest of ease while on the fly.

Another notable feature is how this one-of-a-kind bike is able to analyse all essential data that was calculated while you are pumping your body to its maximum potential. The console presents all essential data in an intuitive and highly visible way during your training sessions such as time spent on the bike, difficulty level, RPM as well as the total distance biked. You can take your training to the next level by placing your tablet on the console and accessing the Technogym Live app, giving you an incredible variety of personalised workouts on the screen. In addition to that, you can access a variety of on-demand Technogym Live workout programs and videos including Technogym Sessions—featuring trainer-led programs, and even train in the most beautiful landscapes in the world with Technogym Outdoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Technogym Malaysia (@technogym.malaysia)



Beside that, you can even synchronise your heart rate with the Technogym Cycle and track your workouts on Apple Health through the Technogym Live Connect app to your Apple Watch. With a number of training routines dedicated to specific goals and even custom workouts, your dream body is only within an arm’s reach.

To find out more, reach out to Technogym Malaysia at 03-22023500 or email [email protected]. If you’re keen to try the Technogym Cycle, you can view it from mid-September onwards at their Experience Center located at No 69, Jalan Ara, Bangsar Baru, Kuala Lumpur—it is open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, except public holidays.