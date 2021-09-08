Brewing and drinking a few cups of coffee might already be a part of your daily routine, but if it’s not, now’s the time to reconsider your morning beverage routine. According to a new study, there are actually major health benefits associated with consuming up to three cups of coffee each day. Per CNN, recent research debuted at the European Society of Cardiology annual stated that those who drink between half a cup to three cups of coffee each day lessened their risk of developing heart disease and dying from heart disease and stroke than those who didn’t drink this beverage at all.

The team’s findings after studying 4,68,000 people’s data from the United Kingdom Biobank, a system that gathers genetic and health information from over 5,00,000 Britains, already adds to existing information on this coffee topic. Previous research last spring revealed that consuming at least one cup of plain, caffeinated coffee on a daily basis could decrease the chances of heart failure between five and 12 per cent. For those who drank at least two or more cups, the risks lessened by 30 per cent.

“The association between caffeine and heart failure risk reduction was surprising,” Dr David Kao, the senior study author and the medical director of the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, said back in April. “Coffee and caffeine are often considered by the general population to be ‘bad’ for the heart because people associate them with palpitations, high blood pressure, etc. The consistent relationship between increasing caffeine consumption and decreasing heart failure risk turns that assumption on its head.”

The American Heart Association did note that the standard cup of coffee for heart health is eight ounces rather than the “grande” cup, which is 16 ounces. Also, coffee drinkers should avoid altering the beverage with sugars, dairy, and other flavours, as this could increase calories, sugar, and fat. “While unable to prove causality, it is intriguing that these three studies suggest that drinking coffee is associated with a decreased risk of heart failure and that coffee can be part of a healthy dietary pattern if consumed plain, without added sugar and high-fat dairy products such as cream,” Penny Kris-Etherton, a registered dietitian and immediate past chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Council Leadership Committee, previously shared in a statement.

This story first appeared on www.marthastewart.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from MarthaStewart.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.