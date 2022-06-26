An Expert Says Having Breakfast At 11AM Could Help You To Lose Weight
An Expert Says Having Breakfast At 11AM Could Help You To Lose Weight
Wellness

An Expert Says Having Breakfast At 11AM Could Help You To Lose Weight

By: Augustman Malaysia, Jun 26 2022 10:30 am

Should you skip breakfast to lose weight? According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, you should postpone breakfast until 11 am to better achieve your weight loss goals. Coupled with a balanced diet, this simple habit of having breakfast at a later time could help you lose weight — specifically between 2 and 5 kg over the months. The epidemiologist presented the results of his research at the UK’s Cheltenham Science Festival.

Wellness

What Is Dirty Fasting — And How Is It Different From Clean Fasting? Here’s How A Nutritionist Explains It

By Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, Dec 02
Wellness

How the keto diet can help you get a six-pack faster

By SHATRICIA NAIR, Mar 13

A 14-hour fasting period

Why wait to eat? According to the specialist, waiting until 11 am makes it possible to achieve a 14-hour fasting period since the last meal of the day before.

To reach this conclusion, the specialist followed the eating habits of the Hadza tribe, mainly based in Tanzania. These hunter-gatherers have their last meal of the day between 8 and 9 pm. Their first meal of the day is between 10:30 and 11:00 am, i.e., 14 hours later.

breakfast lose weight
Eating a balanced breakfast at 11 am can help you lose weight, specifically 2 to 5 kilos in a few months. (Image: PeopleImages/ Getty Images)

Cutting down on snacking

The specialist notes that Europeans are eating dinner later and later. “There are still people, particularly in the north of England, who eat earlier, but generally we have moved towards continental eating habits, having dinner much later like people in Spain and Italy. Even those who don’t do that may end up snacking up until 9pm, making it difficult to achieve a 14-hour fasting period.

“There is a simple change people can make, by shifting their breakfast from 8am to 11am, which actually is more effective than more fashionable fasting diets like 5:2.,” he said after the event, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Rachel Park/ Unsplash)

breakfast Health Weight Loss Weight management
written by.
Augustman Malaysia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Augustman and our sister titles Lifestyle Asia and PrestigeOnline, curated from all of our editions in the region.

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.