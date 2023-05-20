Metabolism Booster Foods That Will Make It Easier To Lose Weight

Many times, it so happens that a person takes every necessary step to lose weight and yet fails to do so. Regardless of following rigorous diets and working out every day, the weighing scale refuses to show any difference. This may be because of poor metabolism. When the body’s ability to burn calories becomes less due to slow metabolism, it becomes hard for a person to shed those extra kilos. In order to speed up the process, one may need to add several metabolism booster foods to their diet. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts are considered to be really amazing metabolism-boosting foods for vegetarians.

Yes, the proteins and other nutrients in meat are beneficial for the body, but there are several vegetarian metabolism booster foods that can help you safely achieve your weight loss goals. How do vegetarian foods help in increasing metabolism? Well, they are loaded with fibre. Having tons of fibre ensures you are full. It helps reduce overeating and boosts metabolism. Vegetarian metabolism boosting foods contain an abundance of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as well. These micronutrients play crucial roles in metabolic processes, such as energy production, hormone regulation, and enzymatic reactions.

Unlike animal-based foods, plant-based metabolism booster foods contain lower levels of saturated fats and higher amounts of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. These are specially found in nuts, seeds, and plant oils. This can help maintain a healthier lipid profile and promote a more efficient metabolism.

Not just that, these metabolism booster foods, particularly whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, promote a healthy gut microbiome. A diverse and balanced gut microbiota is associated with improved metabolic function, better nutrient absorption, and reduced inflammation. This can positively impact metabolism and overall health. Let’s see what vegetarian options you can add to your diet to increase metabolism and simultaneously lose weight.

9 best metabolism-boosting foods to add to your diet

Incorporating these foods into your diet, along with a balanced and varied meal plan, regular physical activity, and sufficient sleep, can contribute to a healthy metabolism and overall well-being.

Green Tea

Green tea contains catechins, a type of antioxidant that can help increase metabolism and promote fat oxidation. It also has a small amount of caffeine. Together, these compounds can stimulate the nervous system and increase fat oxidation, leading to a boost in metabolism.

Lentils

Lentils are a great source of protein and fibre, which can help increase metabolism and keep you feeling full for longer periods. Lentils also have a low glycaemic index. This means they provide a sustained release of energy and help prevent blood sugar spikes, which may contribute to a healthy metabolism.

Almonds

Another amazing metabolism booster food is almonds. These are packed with protein, healthy fats, and fibre, which helps increase metabolism and promote weight loss. These nutrients can help increase satiety, and stabilise blood sugar levels as well. Additionally, eating almonds helps in slowing down the process of digestion, promoting a gradual energy release.

Spinach

Spinach is low in calories and high in fibre, and thus makes for a great metabolism-boosting food for vegetarians. It also contains iron, which is important for energy production. Spinach is a nutrient powerhouse. Its high content of iron and magnesium, antioxidants and vitamins contribute to overall cellular health.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in fibre, protein, and healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids. When consumed, they form a gel-like substance in the stomach, which prolongs digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. This sustained release of energy can aid in metabolism.

Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and is known for its high thermic effect. This means that the body requires more energy to digest and process the proteins in Greek yoghurt, thus increasing metabolism. It also contains calcium and probiotics that promote a healthy gut, which can indirectly influence metabolism.

Quinoa

Quinoa is one of those vegetarian, nutrient-dense foods that increase metabolism easily. It is a complete protein, which means it contains all nine essential amino acids. The high protein content in quinoa helps boost metabolism as the body uses more energy to digest and utilise the protein. Quinoa is also rich in complex carbohydrates and fibre, providing sustained energy release and aiding metabolic function.

Berries

Berries are low in calories and high in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins. Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries can help increase metabolism and support weight loss. Eating this metabolism booster food also ensures improved insulin sensitivity and reduced inflammation. The fibre content in berries aids digestion and contributes to a healthy metabolic rate.

Ginger

Ginger has been traditionally used for its digestive benefits. It has thermogenic properties, which help in increasing metabolism and burning more calories. It stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which can enhance nutrient absorption and support a healthy metabolism. Additionally, ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may indirectly contribute to metabolic health.

