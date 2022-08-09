The launch of the shopDisney store in Singapore and Malaysia was a monumental affair for Disney fans.

Representing the latest chapter in Disney’s story in the region, the shopDisney Singapore store extends Disney’s storytelling, introducing exciting new ways for fans in the southeast Asia region to connect with their favourite characters.

The official home for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise, this one-stop e-store brings the magic of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel closer to fans in Singapore and Malaysia. Responsible for this innovative digital retail experience is Dan Dossa.

As The Walt Disney Company’s Vice President & General Manager of Consumer Products Southeast Asia, India and MENA, Dossa stands at the forefront of bringing stories and characters to life through high-quality, innovative and engaging physical products and digital experiences across the Disney family.

Appointed in 2017, Dossa has over 20 years of experience in the retail and licensing industry and has held various key roles across The Walt Disney Company UK and EMEA. His experience thus far has brought tremendous growth and is dedicated to supporting local partnerships and delivering signature experiences unique to local tastes and preferences.

Instrumental in bringing shopDisney Singapore to life, we engage Dossa to query him about Disney’s new e-store, upcoming collaborations and what’s in store for fans of the house of mouse in the near future.

Congratulations on the launch of shopDisney here. What was the deciding factor in choosing to launch this retail experience for fans here now?

We have always been driven by our consumer centricity. Digital retailing allows us to bring our distinct “Disney magic” closer to consumers with a simple and convenient one-stop shop access. shopDisney represents the latest extension of not only our retail offerings in Southeast Asia, but of Disney’s storytelling as a whole. We’re extending the magic beyond the screen, connecting fans in Singapore and Malaysia to their favourite characters in new ways, and bringing these unforgettable stories closer to home.

How long did you work on realising this dream of bringing shopDisney to Singapore and Malaysia?

We have been working hard to bring shopDisney to fans in the region and have taken the time to be sure that we are able to deliver the best experience for guests. The key idea behind shopDisney is a dedicated space that creates happiness by providing the best in products, inspired by beloved characters and stories, for people of all ages everywhere. It’s not just merchandise, but memories that will last a lifetime.

Are there plans to open a physical shop anytime in the near future?

We don’t have plans for a brick-and-mortar store at this stage.

shopDisney carries a wide variety of merchandise and collectibles, just how many products does the retail platform carry?

Within the region, shopDisney currently hosts over 1,000 products online, and there will also be new additions each month. Fans may follow @shopDisneySG and @shopDisneyMY on Instagram to receive updates about our latest drops. We will continue to launch global collections and collectibles, and shoppers will be able to get their hands on products that are exclusive to Disney Stores and Parks, which have never previously been available to fans in Singapore and Malaysia.

We’ve seen Disney collaborate with a number of brands such as Coach. Why do you think Disney resonates so well with brands across all industries?

I believe it’s because storytelling is at the heart of everything we do at Disney. Our Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) business teams up with brands across all industries to bring to life our stories and characters in a connected, inclusive and evolving way. We always seek to celebrate creativity and stories across different cultures and backgrounds, and hope people can find a connection.

Personally, it’s amazing to see how these timeless stories across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars have continued to resonate and inspire creativity today. We love seeing how brands and creative talents have interpreted our characters in ways that are authentic to their own experiences and audiences, connecting fans across Southeast Asia and the world to Disney magic.

Which collaboration thus far has been your favourite?

Our unique collaborations that feature Disney’s own talented and legendary artists and creatives. For example, fans and collectors will love the Disney Designer Collection, which has been crafted by artists across The Walt Disney Company – such as Steve Thompson, long-time Disney artist and designer who has worked on multiple animated films; Tetsunosuke Saiki, a designer in the fashion department at The Walt Disney Company Japan, and more.

We also released a whimsical Alice in Wonderland homeware collection, inspired by the artwork of Disney Legend Artist, Mary Blair, who worked with Disney for almost 30 years. Our “Uniquely Asia” collection was also conceived, designed, developed and manufactured by our talented local teams across Asia – from Shanghai to Hong Kong and Japan.

Will there be a big push on local collaborations with brands from both Singapore and Malaysia?

We have a number of exciting collabs coming up, especially with the Disney 100 celebrations in 2023. We recently announced a Givenchy collab as part of these celebrations, but we need to keep everything else under wraps for now!

Which piece of merchandise or collectible on shopDisney is special to you and why?

I personally love cooking and hosting dinner parties, so I’m especially excited about the homeware available on shopDisney, such as the Mickey Homestead collection. It’s got a Mickey Mouse motif that’s subtle yet stylish and is great for all grown-up Mickey fans.

Do you see a particular affinity or preference from fans here towards merch from say Marvel, Star Wars or Disney?

We have seen high affinity across all franchises, be it Disney, Pixar, Marvel or Star Wars. I think fans and indulgers in Singapore and Malaysia will be delighted to relive childhood nostalgia with favourites such as Lilo and Stitch, which just released its 20th Anniversary Collection, or get merch from the latest movie and Disney+ releases, such Thor: Love and Thunder, Hawkeye, The Mandalorian and more.

