20 Stylish Christmas Gift Ideas From ION Orchard That She’ll Love

You don’t need an occasion to celebrate the women in your life, but Christmas is when you should take things up a notch.

This holiday season, you can find an array of amazing ways to show that you care at a single destination: ION Orchard. The shopper’s paradise has something for that special someone, be it your wife, your mother, your sister or your best friend.

If she dresses to impress, then surprise her with a crystal-embellished Prada bag or a show-stopping Franck Muller timepiece. If she likes to be organised, then she’ll be delighted with a personalised, handmade travel wallet from Bynd Artisan, or Kate Spade’s sparkling AirPods Pro case. You could also take her yoga sessions to a new level with stylish gear from brands like Lululemon and Sweaty Betty.

We spotlight all of those thoughtful tokens and more in our Christmas gift guide below. (Bonus tip: If you’re an ION⁺ Rewards Member and spend at least S$80, you can head to any Concierge Counter in ION Orchard to redeem festive wrapping papers. They’ll make your gifts that much more special! Find out more here.)

Plus, if you truly want to spoil your leading lady this Christmas, consider adding a beauty gift to her pile of presents and taking her out to an unforgettable dinner at one of ION Orchard’s dazzling dining spots.

Header photo credit: Dior