By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Nov 21 2022 6:00 pm

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Doha and the excitement tournament is shaping up to be exactly how fans were hoping it would be. Here’s your daily lowdown on all of the developments from the tournament, including match highlights, updated points table, and schedule of daily fixtures.

From the grand opening ceremony to the exciting first match, here are all the highlights from Day 1 in Qatar.

A Spectacular Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony had all of the razzle dazzle you’d expect from an event of this magnitude. A spectacular display of fireworks greeted spectators and home viewers alike to start off the ceremony. While it is was well-known that BTS member Jungkook was going to be performing at the opening ceremony, and his performance was definitely a highlight, there were some genuine surprises as well. Oscar-winning Actor Morgan Freeman also made an appearance and delivered a message that emphasised on the importance of unity, tolerance, and hope.


Given the backlash that FIFA has received for hosting the world cup in Qatar – a country known for its human rights violations against the LGBTQ community – Freeman’s remarks were much needed. Also making an grand appearance was La’eeb, the official mascot of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup: Highlights Of Qatar Vs Ecuador World Cup Match Live From Al Bayt Stadium

 

After the opening ceremony was over, the 2022 FIFA World Cup officially began with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. Despite having the hometown advantage, the hosts went down in the first game of the tournament.

Qatar’s Ineffective Formation Led To Their Downfall

 

Throughout the match, Qatar was struggling with their formation and didn’t take much for Ecuador to exploit it. The man of the match was undoubtedly the Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia, who not only scored the first goal of the tournament, but also ended up scoring the second goal that cemented his team’s victory.

What’s Happening Today?

In Group B, Iran will be taking on England today. Group A also has an exciting fixture as Senegal takes on The Netherlands.

Keep checking this live blog each day to get a lowdown of all of the highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where is FIFA World Cup 2022 happening?

Answer: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Qatar. Doha, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Al Khor, and Lusail are the cities that will be hosting matches for the World Cup.

Question: Where can you watch FIFA 2022 World Cup live matches?

Answer: You can either watch the live matches on your DTH provider or you can watch them on streaming apps basis your country. In India, you can watch them on JioCinema.

Question: What are the best teams participating in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Answer: Brazil is the highest ranking team participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Other high ranking teams are Belgium, Argentina, France, England, and Spain.

Question: Who are the best players in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Answer: The top players participating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Harry Kane, and Sadio Mane.

