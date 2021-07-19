We’ve all heard of how K-Pop Group BTS’ latest collaboration with McDonald’s sparked a wave of interest in Singapore. The fact that the insane demand for the exclusive meal saw people reselling the package along with unopened sauces on an e-commerce platform within 24 hours of its launch proved that the fast-food chain made an excellent decision in reaching out to BTS’ fan base.

But this isn’t the first-time brands have leveraged the K-pop superstars’ global influence. The K-Pop group has secured notable collaborations in the past three years, include Samsung, Louis Vuitton, Fila, Coca-Cola, and Tokopedia.

Following its impressive roster of brand endorsements and collaborations over the past three years, iPrice Group looked at how much brand interests surged in Singapore after these brands signed BTS as their ambassadors.

Surge In Brand Awareness

According to the research, which listed down six of BTS’ notable endorsements or collaborations in the past three years, Google searches of a brand can jump up to more than 50% after tapping BTS.

Within two weeks after the launch of the BTS meal, McDonald’s earned an 8% increase in search interest compared to the same period last year. Surprisingly, when compared to the same period before the pandemic, this collaboration recorded a whopping 81% increase in Google search volume, signifying McDonald’s growing brand awareness islandwide.

Other high-profile collaborations were with Louis Vuitton and Coca-Cola, which have earned both brands’ search interests to surge by 46% and 14% respectively, as compared to the same period last year.

In July 2020, South Korean multinational electronics company, Samsung, released a BTS edition of Galaxy S20+. The result revealed a 53% increase in brand searches compared to the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, BTS’s collaboration with Fila gained a 16% spike in brand interest in 2019.

Driven by highly devoted fans who would spend an average of S$1,422 on their merch, tickets, and albums, it is no wonder that the popular K-Pop group has been successfully making online sales across categories.

Who’s The Most Popular BTS Member?

These brands have gained so much success from their collaborations because each of the Korean boy band’s members has a fan base of their own. K-pop fans have come up with a term called “bias,” which essentially means a favourite member. With this in mind, iPrice also determined who Southeast Asia’s top BTS biases are.

In Singapore, Jungkook tops the list, accounting for over 26% of the country’s searches. He’s followed by V (25%), Jimin (20%), Jin (10%), Suga (8%), RM (7%), and J-hope (3%).

In Southeast Asia, people seem to be Googling V the most, averaging 29% of the search volume, followed by Jungkook at 26%, and Jimin at 18%. However, Vietnam seems to have a soft spot for the oldest BTS member, Jin, as he ranks #3 in the country.

Hence, if brands can’t afford the full package, maybe getting one BTS member may still do the trick. After all, iPrice’s older study proved the huge success of a single Black Pink member’s collaboration with Saint Laurent last year. A single BTS member may just garner the same success or even more.

(Main Image: McDonald’s)