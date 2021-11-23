A Ranking Of The Most Stressful Cities In The World

If you think you live a stressful life, you may want to check out this ranking of the world’s most stressful cities.

A survey by CBD and wellness store, Eden’s Gate has revealed the world’s most stressful cities. The study analysed a series of metrics including average commute time, the cost of living, internet speed, working hours and the search volume for “stress reduction” and “reduce stress” in order to find out which cities lead the most stressful lives.

After tabulating the data, Panama was revealed as the most stressful city in the world. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Santiago emerged as the least stressful city with New York having the highest cost of living. The study also reveals that New Delhi has the lowest cost of living with Mumbai having the highest yearly working hours (3,315).

Stress Capital Of The World?

Panama, well known for its famous canal and biodiversity has come in as the most stressful city to live in. With the highest commute time of two hours every day compared to Nairobi and Hanoi which have the lowest commute time of only 30 minutes.

The South American city is ninth highest combined monthly cost of living and rent coming in after; New York, Hong Kong, Chicago, Tel Aviv, Dubai, Doha, Seoul and Beijing. The average monthly cost of living and rent is £696.14 (S$1273.89), which is more expensive than the cheapest city, New Delhi.

Santiago, Chile’s capital, and largest city is ranked as the least stressful city to work in. With the third quickest internet speed and the yearly working hours only being 2,150, this averages out to be 8 hour days 5 times a week. Santiago’s monthly cost of living and rent is also £2,292.39 (S$4194.92), cheaper than the most expensive city, New York.

New York, a country many people worldwide aspire to work and live in, has been ranked the third most stressful city to work in. Is it worth it? With the average commute time being a higher than average 54 minutes, New York also has the highest monthly cost of living and rent coming in at £3,122.20 (S$5713.41).

This is £789.76 (S$1445.21) more expensive per month than the second most expensive city, Hong Kong. As well as being the city with the most expensive monthly cost of living and rent, it is also the city which has the highest search volume for ‘stress reduction’ coming in at 170 searches on average a month.

Check Out The List Of Most Stressful Cities And Their Respective Scores Below

City Overall Score Commute Time (mins) Monthly Cost Of Living (£) Rent (£) Yearly Working Hours Stress Reduction Search Volume (monthly) Internet Speed (Mb/s) Panama 66.4 120 527.50 603.84 2,140 10 17.31 Mumbai 60.3 47 291.69 423.91 3,315 90 17.39 New York 56.4 54 951.92 2,170.28 2,046 170 83.32 Istanbul 54.3 68 299.76 224.49 2,319 20 15.26 Jakarta 53.6 71 393.80 337.13 2,282 40 23.96 New Delhi 52.8 60 264.18 171.02 2,511 110 25.54 Johannesburg 52.0 46 485.49 355.99 2,244 20 15.06 Bogotá 51.2 64 310.36 284.37 2,358 10 22.69 Hong Kong 50.7 45 763.99 1,568.45 2,171 210 121.2 Bangkok 49.4 62 454.71 424.05 2,209 70 34.72 Mexico City 49.3 66 372.55 451.03 2,622 10 35.39 Nairobi 48.7 30 364.92 298.07 2,285 20 6.32 Manila 47.6 45.5 422.91 499.27 2,289 70 26.69 Chicago 47.5 57 726.60 1,312.94 2,124 50 74.96 Hanoi 46.0 30 312.94 245.44 2,691 70 25.79 Tel Aviv 45.9 39 853.33 1,127.72 2,264 10 45.57 Athens 45.8 47 534.39 344.25 2,092 10 24.37 Dubai 43.7 45 660.70 1,072.32 2,323 50 76.58 Doha 42.9 31 614.73 1,050.15 2,250 10 36.23 Taipei 42.8 45 613.01 497.76 2,163 70 48.18 Seoul 41.9 62 775.61 671.37 2,307 30 87.74 Kuala Lumpur 41.0 51 352.33 317.99 2,105 110 59.14 Beijing 40.9 52 460.88 777.41 2,096 10 50.99 Bratislava 38.6 31 517.52 544.03 2,085 10 35.79 Santiago 35.1 51 503.90 325.91 2,150 10 81.85

(Main Image: Pedro Figueras/Pexels)