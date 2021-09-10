James Bond and Aston Martin are synonymous with each other. So it should come as no surprise that Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team will be tributing the fictional spy. The team’s cars, pit garage and motorhome will be sporting 007 branding at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Naturally this unique tie-in is all part of a marketing exercise to promote the upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die. The 25th Bond film is set to hit cinemas beginning 30 September. In anticipation the big release, the Aston Martin F1 team is putting together a suite of exclusive content.

007 Branding

The team’s digital channels will feature an exclusive VOICES interview with No Time To Die director, Cary Fukunaga. There is also a unique Aston Martin-themed film created by director of Bond’s iconic opening title sequences, Daniel Kleinman.

With music by award-winning composer David Arnold, the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One’s partnership with EON Productions for a unique Bond-inspired spot. It marked a rare opportunity for Arnold, the master of five Bond scores, and Kleinman, who has worked on Bond’s distinctive title sequences since 1995, to entwine the legendary automotive brand with the world of the secret agent.

Also to mark the film’s release, the team will be celebrating the enduring partnership between Bond and Aston Martin across the Italian Grand Prix weekend (9th to 12th September). For this one race only, the team’s F1 racing cars will be sporting 007 branding.

At the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, the team will replace the Aston Martin logos with the iconic 007 logo badge on the AMR21’s cockpit sides. Meanwhile, in the Monza paddock, the team’s motorhome and pit garage will be decked out in Bond iconography to mark the occasion.

Additionally, the team’s website will receive a No Time To Die takeover for the weekend, including a 007 fan quiz. The engagement also extends to the team’s drivers. The teammates will engage in another of the team’s popular driver-challenge social films – this time, racing against each other to build LEGO’s distinctive Aston Martin DB5.

(Images: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One)