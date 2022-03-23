Homepage > AM Select > Hit List > Twitter’s Best Reactions To Netflix’s True Crime Documentary, ‘Bad Vegan’
Twitter’s Best Reactions To Netflix’s True Crime Documentary, ‘Bad Vegan’
Twitter’s Best Reactions To Netflix’s True Crime Documentary, ‘Bad Vegan’

By Staff Writer, Mar 23 2022 4:00 pm

If your mind is as blown as ours after watching Bad Vegan on Netflix this week, you’ll enjoy these Twitter reactions that touch on the madness of Sarma and Anthony, poor Leon the dog, and plenty of money wire transfers.

After the Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, we thought we’d had our fair share of spammers and scammers, but then along came Bad Vegan.

In the Netflix true crime documentary, the shocking true story of Sarma Melngailis, is presented to audiences. Told over four episodes, it chronicles the turbulent journey of Sarma, a vegan restauranteur, and a mysterious man who claims that he can make her dog immortal. All Sarma has to do is wire him millions of dollars and never ask any questions. He also sets her on various peculiar tasks so that he  can admit her into “the family” where she and her dog will “live happily ever after.”

bad vegan sarma

Despite its very catchy title, vegans can be relieved to know that the subject matter of the show does not have much to do with veganism. It is however about love, crime, money, and a sense of otherwordly mysticism.

As much as Bad Vegan is difficult to watch, it is nevertheless fascinating. Released just last weekend, read on for what the Twittersphere had to say in our collection of the best Twitter reactions to Bad Vegan. Naturally, some spoilers may lie ahead.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Netflix]

The best Twitter reactions to Bad Vegan on Netflix

This is not what we expected…

Not. Buying. This.

The random Alec Baldwin storyline 

This was a strange turn

Mindy Kaling has a point here

Buh-bye.

Okay but how cool would this be?

Very suspicious

Netflix, what are you doing to us?

Is it?

This was major

A change of title maybe?

And by the end of it…

*Shudders*

Watch Bad Vegan on Netflix here.

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.

