The world’s biggest football tournament is upon us. And no doubt millions are waiting in eager anticipation for the festivities to kick off between Qatar and Ecuador. Sure, some of the match timings at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 might not be favourable for watching in Singapore, with Qatar being five hours behind, but hey, it’s a quadrennial affair. You can sleep when it’s over.

Singapore’s always had a tight leash around the screening of football matches, and while MediaCorp, Singtel, and StarHub have rolled out plans to broadcast all 64 matches via packages that now start from a whopping S$118, some venues and channels around Singapore are making it easier on the pockets of football fans who want to watch the World Cup matches. Besides, it’s tons more fun watching it with a bunch of people who are just as enthusiastic as you.

Held from 20 November to 18 December, the tournament will comprise 32 teams, including six representing Asia (a record). The matches will take place over eight spectacular stadiums in the peninsular country, with the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor being the first to host the opening match on 21 November.

Most of the first fortnight will see four matches every day kicking off at 6pm, 9pm, 11.55pm and 3am.

If you’re ready for kick off, here are the best bars and public venues that you’ll be able to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at in Singapore.

Where to watch the World Cup 2022 in Singapore

