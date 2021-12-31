10 Celebrities Who Are Big Harry Potter Fans

Harry Potter fandom goes beyond just knowing the facts and characters. For Potterheads, it is an emotion that transcends into being a sort of cult. The J.K. Rowling creation revolves around the journey of 11-year-old orphan Harry growing up to find that he is a wizard, his life at Hogwarts and all his adventures have shaped the childhood of many growing up during the ’90s.

With the fandom continuously growing even today, Harry Potter books and films have garnered the attention and interests of the youth and old alike from across the globe. While many of us have felt a sense of belonging to one of the Hogwarts houses, others have assigned houses to close ones based on their traits.

Moreover, remembering magic spells correctly and the right pronunciation of “Wingardium Leviosa”, we all have believed that they are true, will work in our world and looked down upon muggles who just couldn’t understand us.

Since the first book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was published in 1997 in the UK, which was later distributed by Scholastic under the title Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US, the fan base has been growing every day. Even several noted celebrities have admitted being a Potterhead, as they keep showing their love and obsession for the fantasy series.

Here are 10 Potterhead celebrities who are giving us major Harry Potter goals

Zendaya and Tom Holland

The Spider-Man: No Way Home stars can safely be called wizards themselves for knowing every minute detail of the Harry Potter franchise. From darting out the names of Ron Weasley’s rat, Hagrid’s dog and even Neville Longbottom’s toad, Zendaya and Tom Holland can easily beat some of the biggest Potterheads.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 on 10 December, host Ali Plumb put their knowledge to the test with some of the most difficult questions. Going by the way Holland answered them, it would not be an exaggeration when he claims he knows “more about Harry Potter than J.K. Rowling”.

Later, Zendaya confessed, “It’s so funny now that you say that… It is a visceral memory,” after Plumb called the quiz an ‘unfair lesson’.

Holland spoke our minds out when he said, “I can remember all of that stuff. But when I was at school and you said to me, ‘do a simultaneous equation,’ my brain was like — no, not happening. But I can tell you all the Horcruxes, everything.”

Niall Horan

The former One Direction (also known as 1D) member cannot contain his love and excitement about Harry Potter, and it is evident from the way he gushed about the movies in his tweet. One Direction had visited the Harry Potter World in 2014 as they were going to perform on the Today Show. Since then, the former bandmates have posted several fan moments and even dressed up as their favourite character from the series.

Not gona lie, I’m obsessed with Harry potter now, I’ve watched 5 movies in 3 days since I’ve been to the studio tour! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 27, 2014

According to Elle , Niall has also been revealed to be a Slytherin. Just like all of us Potterheads, it is evident that this 1D member is obsessed with the world of magic and witchcraft.

Liam Payne

Another former 1D band member, Liam Payne too, is a serious Potterhead who couldn’t keep calm after visiting the Harry Potter universe. He even celebrated his birthday in August 2015 with a cake that looked like a pile of books of spells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

We knew the obsession was real when he announced he had purchased the Weasely family’s blue flying car — a Ford Anglia — which was used during the filming of the 2002 movie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

In fact, on Nick Grimshaw’s Breakfast Show on Radio 1, Liam said, “I bought the Harry Potter car, and I put it in my garden. You know the blue car, the flying one? I bought one because I’m a bit of a geek.” And then comes this confession:

I wish I was Harry potter — Liam ☀️ (@LiamPayne) August 4, 2015

The singer also made a huge replica of Hagrid’s hut in the backyard of the lavish house in which he lives with his fiancé Maya Henry.

Kit Harrington

From one of the highest-grossing fantasy series that dominated the screens for eight seasons to another universe of fantasy and magic, the obsession for us viewers and fans is quite unsurpassable. But what happens when a Game of Thrones (GOT) actor who played a pivotal character confesses his love for Harry Potter films? Kit Harrington expressing his desire to work in a Harry Potter flick is proof enough of his interest and excitement for the movies.

Game of Thrones’ Kit Harrington Says He ‘Always Wanted to Be Harry Potter’ https://t.co/a45VWjjpYh — People (@people) September 9, 2018

In an appearance at ACE Comic Con in 2019, the actor revealed he would love to portray the character of Severus Snape — Harry’s antagonist played incredibly by the late actor Alan Rickman — in a Marauders prequel movie in the Harry Potter universe. The film would be based on Harry’s father James Potter and others.

Kit Harrington added, “Snape is the best character ever. The storyline of Snape. Severus Snape is the most tragic, wonderful, brilliant… He’s a character you hate, but you end up loving. He’s just phenomenal. I don’t think I’m right for him, so I’ll play Sirius. But, whoever gets to play Snape, That’s a great character.”

Ariana Grande

It really takes an incredible amount of love and passion for a loyal fan to name all their pets after Harry Potter characters.

Singer and songwriter Ariana Grande just proves to be that obsessed fan. The Worst Behaviour singer has named her three dogs Sirius Black, Snape and Lily, who play Harry’s godfather, professor and mother, respectively, in the films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

In 2018, when she was engaged to Pete Davidson, the couple made it official by appearing in Hogwarts house robes. On this note, it is quite interesting to see that when most Potterheads insist they belong to Gryffindor, Ariana holds the ground of proudly belonging to Slytherin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

If these weren’t enough, she has several Harry Potter inspired tattoos — ‘Always’ and ‘Lumos’, among many others.

Margot Robbie

Nothing can get better than a die-hard Harry Potter fan actually getting married to an actor from the boy-wizard movies. That’s exactly what has happened to Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad and Wolf Of Wall Street actress married Tom Ackerley, who played the role of a student at Hogwarts, in 2016.

Ackerly’s character can be remembered as the student who was pushed by Draco Malfoy when the latter wanted to get a closer look at Buckbeak in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Tom also appeared as a student in Harry Potter and Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The Harry Potter series fan had once revealed that because of her obsession with the books and movies, her friends had invited a Harry Potter-themed stripper for her hen do. Margot had also said she read the books at night before going to bed, as they helped her calm down.

Camila Cabello

Is it ever late to join one of the biggest fantasy fandoms and be obsessed with it? Absolutely not. Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello hopped on the bandwagon of Potterheads in 2015.

IS IT TOO LATE TO JOIN THE HARRY POTTER FANDOM — camila (@Camila_Cabello) January 17, 2015

During her 2018 visit to Oxford’s Christ Church College — one of the famous filming sets of Hogwarts — the childish glint in her eyes tells how much of a fan she is. Camila took her followers on a studio tour as she shared photos and videos from the sites.

From being awed by the ‘Hogwarts dining hall’ to making her best Hermione Granger impression while enacting a scene in the wizard school hallway, Camila is just like a kid lost in a candy store.

THE ACTUAL HOGWARTS DINING HALL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8rTyZhf6yc — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 19, 2018

During an interview with Capital FM host Jimmy Hill, to her utmost dismay, she was sorted into house Slytherin, when she believed she was a true blue Gryffindor. After the rapid-fire, which decided her fate, Camila sighed and asked, “What did I answer that would make you think I was Slytherin?”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s 2011 tweet and Facebook posts from her visit to the Harry Potter land in Orlando is what all of us fans crave.

Sipping on some delicious butterbeer, that too at the actual filming location on a day-off from work, is every Potterhead’s dream come true. An ardent Gryffindor supporter, the Let Somebody Go singer also sported a red and yellow Gryffindor scarf in one of her posts from her visit to the Universal Studios.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s June Instagram posts showed just how much of a Harry Potter fan he is when he took his daughters to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Carrying them in his arms through the theme park was an experience to remember, an enthusiastic Johnson said. In his post, he went on to thank the Universal Studios staff and expressed how it delighted him to see others revisit the place of their childhood favourite after the government had relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Moreover, in 2016, the Fate of the Furious actor tweeted he was a proud Hufflepuff.

(Main and Featured images: Artem Maltsev/@art_maltsev/Unsplash)