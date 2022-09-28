Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has teamed up with Warner Music Singapore and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer, Charlie Puth, for a promotional video where Puth reimagines the local scenes and sights of Singapore.

The “Light Switch” singer was in Singapore for a week as part of STB’s SingapoReimagine campaign and travelled across the city to visit some iconic spots as well as explore a few hidden gems.

More about Charlie Puth’s collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board

About the partnership

As per the collaboration, the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer visited landmark places like Marina Bay where a new ‘Here is SG’ spot is the latest Instagram worthy location, and Long Bar at Raffles Hotel as well. He also visited less popular places such as The Projector, the Joo Chiat district and Offtrack, a concept bar for music and culture enthusiasts. Additionally, he performed a private gig for invited guests at the Raffles Hotel on 17 September 2022.

The campaign ends with a video to be released in October 2022, showcasing the multi-platinum musician sharing his personal experience and thoughts in a fun and candid mood.

STB shared a small glimpse of the video on their social media page too.

Views on the campaign video

Charlie Puth was in Singapore after four years, promoting his upcoming album CHARLIE, slated to release on 7 October 2022, via Atlantic Records.

Commenting on the collaboration and sharing his thoughts about being back in Asia, he said, “This is my third time in Singapore, and each time there’s something new to learn and discover. But this visit is extra special because I’m using the details of everyday life in this city to tell a story through music. Singapore is full of colours and unique sounds at every turn. That’s what makes it so fascinating, and that’s what inspires me when I make music.”

Puth previously had concerts in Singapore back in 2016 and 2018.

Sharing thoughts about the video, brand director at STB, Choo Huei Miin said, “The sights and sounds of our city is a great match with Charlie’s passion and creativity. We were thrilled that Charlie chose Singapore as the only destination in Asia for his album promo, giving us the opportunity to work with Warner Music to showcase our diverse offerings through his talent.”

Speaking about international travel gaining momentum, Miin added, “As international travel recovers, such creative collaborations help us reach a global audience and position Singapore as a must-visit destination that offers unlimited possibilities.”

STB’s other collaborations

The Singapore Tourism Board is going big with celebrity collaborations. Prior to Puth, the board teamed up with K-pop icon Jackson Wang, in August, for a travel log series to promote Singapore as part of the same campaign.

(Main and featured image credit: Singapore Tourism Board)