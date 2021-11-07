On 11 September, 2021, Emma Raducanu booked herself and Great Britain a place in the history books by winning the 2021 US Open.

Raducanu, who is only 18 years old, defeated 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the US Open final to lift the trophy. This is her first Grand Slam title. Just a little over a month later, she’s also earned herself the prestigious title of being a Dior ambassador.

But first, her career. Her tennis win was phenomenal for a series of reasons. The most significant of them is the fact that Raducanu became the first-ever tennis player in history to win a Grand Slam after entering the tournament through qualifiers.

Raducanu didn’t lose a set throughout the tournament. She is the first British woman to win a major singles title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. She is also the first British woman to win the US Open after Wade’s 1968 triumph.

Meanwhile, Wade, who watched Raducanu script history at Flushing Meadows, is proud of the teenager.

“As an 18-year-old you dream of being the youngest, the first one to win this that [sic.] or the other and, for her, it’s happened. That’s hard to come by and Emma is just unbelievable,” added Wade.

Following her victory at the grand slam tournament, Raducanu is being hailed by Britain and the world.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a congratulatory letter to her, which Raducanu has said she’ll get framed.

“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and is a testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players,” the note reads.

The Duchess of Cambridge, too, congratulated the teen.

In his message congratulating Raducanu, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “I think it was stunning and I am sure, like everybody else, I watched the whole thing with my heart in my mouth.”

Following her US Open victory, the teenager jumped 127 places in the world ranking to the 23rd place.

Here are some important things to know about the rising tennis star.

Emma Raducanu is half Romanian and half Chinese

Emma Raducanu’s parents are Ian and Renne. While Ian is Romanian, Renne is Chinese. Both work in the finance sector.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Raducanu moved with her family to London, England, when she was two. Eventually, they settled in Bromley, Greater London. It was at the Bromley Tennis Centre where Raducanu started playing tennis at five.

Raducanu says her parents have played a key role in her performance.

“On my mum, she’s always instilled a lot of discipline, respect for other people into me,” Raducanu said after the third round match of her Wimbledon tournament.

“I think having parents like I do, they always push me. They have high expectations. I’ve always tried to live up to that. And I hope I did them proud this week.”

According to Chinese state-run China Daily , she said, “My mom’s side of the family, when I go over to China, they are so mentally resilient. It’s like nothing can bring them down. I would say I take a big part of my inspiration from her. My mom has worked very hard.”

After winning the US Open final, she told reporters, “My dad said to me ‘you’re even better than your dad thought’ so that was reassuring. My dad’s definitely very tough to please but I managed to today.”

According to Daily Mirror , during the COVID-19 lockdown in England, her father supported her game by playing tennis with her on the street.

Reflecting on the heritage of her Romanian father and Chinese mother, Raducanu told Vogue in a 2021 interview, “My mum comes from a Chinese background, they have very good self-belief. It’s not necessarily about telling everyone how good you are, but it’s about believing it within yourself. I really respect that about the culture.”

However, Emma Raducanu’s parents could not witness their daughter scripting history at Flushing Meadows because of COVID-19 restrictions in the US.

She tasted successes at a very young age