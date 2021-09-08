The English Premier League 2021-22 is on and top teams like Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City are gunning for glory.

While August, so far, has been fantastic for some teams, there have been upsets as well.

An early insight into the potential of the recruits of the top spending Premier League teams has already been undertaken.

We know that Manchester City has Jack Grealish and Chelsea has Romelu Lukaku. Players such as Raphaël Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Cristian Romero are strengthening the defence of Manchester United, while Ronaldo is back on the attack, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively. We will discover more about their performance as the season progresses.

We will also get to see the performance of coaches. City’s Pep Guardiola and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel are two of the world’s best. An encounter between their teams will not just be restricted to top players alone. There will be extensive critical analyses on which of the two has most strategic depth. Or, there could be Ole Gunnar Solskjær of Manchester United who might outsmart both Guardiola and Tuchel.

As the Premier League enters the second month of its calendar, quite a few exciting games are on the cards, which will determine the trajectory of the participating teams in the coming months.

Have a look at five of the most anticipated games of the ongoing English Premier League 2021-22 season in September.

(All match dates as per UK time.)

