Curious to know the most expensive things that Beyoncé owns?

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has been reigning the global music industry since her debut in 2003. And the diva continues to ‘run the world’ with several hits and Billboard chart-topping tracks, along with rapper Jay-Z, whom she married in 2008. With Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s estimated net worth of USD 1.3 billion and USD 450 million, respectively, as per Forbes, the power couple splurges on everything that spells opulence. Hence, it comes as no surprise that some of the most expensive things owned by Beyoncé run into millions.

From luxury cars to a private island off the Florida coast gifted by Jay-Z, Beyoncé owns several ridiculously expensive things that we can only imagine. Not just that, the couple is also known to spoil their children — Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir — with expensive items, which includes a solid-gold rocking horse for Ivy. But how does Beyoncé create her wealth?

One of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, Beyoncé is an entrepreneur and garners staggering amounts through music video and film productions, music concerts and artistic collaborations. In fact, in 2019, the “Break My Soul” singer inked a USD 60 million contract with OTT platform Netflix, which granted the latter the rights to stream her 2018 phenomenal Coachella performance as well as other content.

From private jets to Birkin bags to luxurious mansions. we’ve rounded up some of the most expensive things owned by Beyoncé.

Take a look at some of the most expensive and luxurious things Beyoncé owns

Bombardier Challenger 850

Image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram

Every once in a while, when we face long queues at airports, it makes us wonder about some of the world’s richest people who have their own private jets to take them around. With comfortable and lavish interiors coupled with bespoke services, a private aircraft ensures hassle-free travelling at its best.

According to media reports, Beyoncé bought a lavish private jet — Bombardier Challenger 850 — for her Jay-Z in 2012. The plush aircraft reportedly comes with a price tag of a whopping USD 40 million, and the diva has been photographed comfortably seated in it.

Image credit: Vistajet

The private jet can accommodate 14 passengers with arrangements that enable seven of them to sleep. Spacious living rooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen are also there on the plane. Speaking of the performance specs, it has 6:30 flying hours and can fly at a maximum altitude of 12,500 m.

Los Angeles mansion

Image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram

Luxurious celebrity homes have always been the talk of the town, and Beyoncé’s Los Angeles mansion is no exception. The massive compound includes a huge mansion, which is estimated at a colossal USD 88 million.

Spread over an area of over 2,787 sq m, the mansion is one of the most expensive things owned by the music icon and her husband. According to reports, it comprises six buildings with eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. Imbibing technology with artistic modernity, each of these buildings is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panels, which can be operated by a click of a button.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Besides these, the property houses a basketball court, four swimming pools, a personal spa and a fitness centre, all of which sit on another 1,000 sq m.

Golden rocking horse, diamond-studded Barbie and a nursery

Image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram

Like her mother, Blue Ivy is a fashionista and influential celebrity in her own right. Even at such a young age, she owns some of the most expensive things kids as old as her wouldn’t even dream about.

When she was just a newborn, Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z gifted Blue Ivy a solid-gold rocking horse. Designed by Japanese jewellery house Ginza Tanaka, it reportedly costs USD 6,00,000.

The golden rocking horse is among the many exquisite gifts that Blue Ivy got as a kid. Her parents also gifted her a diamond-encrusted Barbie doll for her first birthday. As per reports, it is studded with 160 diamonds across its body and is estimated at USD 80,000.

That is not all that’s lavish for Blue Ivy. As a baby of just a year, she played in a nursery at Barclays Center, which was rented for USD 1 million per annum. It accommodated all of her toys and coupled as a place for Jay-Z to hang out with his buddies.

Birkin bags

Image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram

Beyoncé has a host of luxury fashion items and her array of Birkin bags are proof of the diva she is.

In 2010, Jay-Z took Christmas presents to a whole new level by gifting her Birkin bags by the luxury fashion house Hermès worth USD 3,50,000. Yes, you read that right. The “Young Forever” rapper did not stop at getting her one bag but got several of them.

Private island

Image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram

What can be an ideal gift to celebrate turning 29? Perhaps a sumptuous grand dinner or a wonderful holiday? But that’s not what happened with Queen Bey. When she entered the last year of her 20s, Jay-Z celebrated the special day by purchasing a private island for her.

Beyoncé’s retreat is a tropical paradise located about 4 km off the coast of Florida and is surrounded by gorgeous sandy beaches and clear turquoise water, which glistens in the warm Florida heat. Spread over 50,500 sq m, the island reportedly cost Jay-Z about USD 20 million. Way to spend a dream beach vacation!

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Image credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars/ @rollsroycecars/ Instagram

Beyoncé loves all things luxe, and Jay Z’s adoration for a grand collection of extravagant cars is not something new. Together, the power couple has a fleet of high-end cars at their disposal.

One of the most expensive things that Beyoncé and her husband own is a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. The vehicle is reportedly tagged at a mammoth USD 28 million and has some out-of-the-world features.

The rear deck opens electronically in a grand butterfly-like manner, revealing an intricate hosting suite which has a parasol. Extending a regal touch, the car has two double-sided Rolls-Royce x Bovet 1822 timepieces, which can be worn or placed in the fascia.

Owners can taste a rich celebration with the classic Armand de Brignac champagnes resting inside the in-built refrigerator of the deck. This ultimate Rolls-Royce car offers maximum scope for customisation in terms of colour, design, material and finishing.

Other business investments

Image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram

Besides the music industry, Queen Bey is also quite well-known in the entrepreneurial world. Along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashton Kutcher and Jay-Z, Beyoncé was an early investor in the ride-sharing company, Uber. And when it went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 with a valuation of USD 8 billion, her investments paid off.

Additionally, she is also a strategic investor in a number of other businesses. According to a report by Afrotech, Beyoncé was a ‘significant investor’ in the Series A investment of Lemon Perfect of USD 31 million. She was also a part of the seed investment round of WTRMLN WTR. The singer also joined the likes of Barbadian singer and entrepreneur Rihanna and American and businesswoman actress Jessica Alba in investing in French ready-to-wear high street label Destree.

Queen Bey has a host of other business ventures and endorsements that add to her wealth. A major chunk of her income comes from her music streaming platform Tidal Music, which she co-owns with her husband and other celebrities like Rihanna, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Chris Martin, Alicia Keys and Madonna.

Additionally, her production house Parkwood Entertainment is also behind some successful projects, including Life Is But A Dream (2013), Cadillac Records (2008) and Obsessed (2009). The company also launched an apparel line in partnership with UK-based athleisure brand Topshop in 2016. However, she later acquired its full ownership in 2018.

From brand endorsements like L’Oreal to being a creative partner with sneaker giant Adidas for the Ivy Park collection, she has collaborated with global labels and fashion houses. In fact, the “Run The World” star also has an on-demand meal delivery platform called 22 Days Nutrition.

(Net worths of Jay-Z and Beyoncé as of 8 September 2022 and 14 June 2022, respectively)

(Main and feature image credit: Beyoncé/ @beyonce/ Instagram )

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur